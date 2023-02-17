Flo Milli Releases New Track 'Nasty Dancer'

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli treats her fans for Valentine's Day with her latest release "Nasty Dancer."

This track is the first new release since Flo's remix of her hit single "Conceited" featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don, which has amassed nearly 70 million streams to date, and her critically acclaimed debut album You Still Here, Ho ?.

With over half a billion streams to date, 23-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's." Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am."

Most recently Flo returned, releasing her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? in July 2022 via RCA Records. Conceptually this album sees Flo fully stepping into her own - creatively flushing out a concept through each track and visual that pays homage to major moments in black pop culture.

Each track is paired with a vignette re-enacting iconic scenes from reality shows like America's Next Top Model, Flavor of Love, Love and Hip-Hop, Bad Girls Club, The Simple Life, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and many more. The album is a visual and listening experience like none other that shows her musical prowess but also her acting chops.

Flo wrapped up 2022 with her debut television performance at the MTV VMA's on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos, multiple appearances at New York Fashion Week, and a debut headlining tour in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak.

Watch the new music video here: