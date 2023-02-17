Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Flo Milli Releases New Track 'Nasty Dancer'

Flo Milli Releases New Track 'Nasty Dancer'

This track is the first new release since Flo’s remix of her hit single “Conceited” featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli treats her fans for Valentine's Day with her latest release "Nasty Dancer."

The track's accompanying vignette follows Flo's previous re-enactments of iconic scenes from reality shows like America's Next Top Model, Flavor of Love, Love and Hip-Hop, Bad Girls Club, The Simple Life, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and many more.

This track is the first new release since Flo's remix of her hit single "Conceited" featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don, which has amassed nearly 70 million streams to date, and her critically acclaimed debut album You Still Here, Ho ?.

With over half a billion streams to date, 23-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's." Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am."

Most recently Flo returned, releasing her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? in July 2022 via RCA Records. Conceptually this album sees Flo fully stepping into her own - creatively flushing out a concept through each track and visual that pays homage to major moments in black pop culture.

Each track is paired with a vignette re-enacting iconic scenes from reality shows like America's Next Top Model, Flavor of Love, Love and Hip-Hop, Bad Girls Club, The Simple Life, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and many more. The album is a visual and listening experience like none other that shows her musical prowess but also her acting chops.

Flo wrapped up 2022 with her debut television performance at the MTV VMA's on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos, multiple appearances at New York Fashion Week, and a debut headlining tour in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak.

Watch the new music video here:



Michaël Brun Returns With Clueless Ft. Oxlade Photo
Michaël Brun Returns With 'Clueless Ft. Oxlade'
Michaël Brun unveils his energetic new single entitled “Clueless” featuring Nigerian powerhouse Oxlade released via Astralwerks. Listen to “Clueless” and watch the vibrant and fun Nicholas Buckwalter-directed visualizer, shot the morning after the GRAMMYs in Downtown Los Angeles now. 
HAUSER Debuts New Single Its Not Unusual Photo
HAUSER Debuts New Single 'It's Not Unusual'
The captivating visual album features four new music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Señorita,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White,” and “La Isla Bonita,” all released this week. The ever-charming HAUSER debuted a new video each day to celebrate the allure of Valentine’s Day.
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP Thats Life Photo
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP 'That's Life'
Created throughout the past several years, the EP represents a journey for the trio comprised of Zac Carper, Max Kuehn, and Brandon Schwartzel. In the midst of a time when in-person contact was minimized, let alone live concerts were being played and pits were being circled on the floors of sweaty venues, the band found themselves.
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single Bang Bang! Photo
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single 'Bang Bang!'
Breakout pop artist Nessa Barrett unleashes her menacing new track “BANG BANG!”. Boasting a pulse-pounding beat and an insidious bassline, the punk-infused anthem showcases Barrett’s razor-sharp lyrics and knack for unforgettable hooks. It’s the newcomer’s first release since dropping the extended edition of her debut album.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share