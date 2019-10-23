Flipper Adds November Shows To 40 Year Anniversary Tour

2019 has seen seminal punk band Flipper touring North America and Europe in celebration of 40 years of being a band. Original members, Ted Falconi and Steve DePace were joined by David Yow (the Jesus Lizard, Scratch Acid) and Rachel Thoele (Mud Women, Frightwig). The tour hits Brooklyn Bazaar tomorrow (10/24) and today they announce the final leg including a November 27 at Los Angeles' The Roxy where Mike Watt will join them on bass. All dates are listed below.

The LA Weekly recently noted, ""While the lineup has shifted radically in recent years, the MO for San Fran punks Flipper has remained the same - create off-the-wall, manic and challenging punk rock while putting on a killer live show." Calling the band "notorious" the San Francisco Chronicle said, "It all came together in a sound that fell somewhere between existential dread and impending doom - also known as the Flipper groove" and the Seattle Weekly stated, "A dirty bomb full of nihilistic sentiments and implosive dirges that rivaled Swans for triple-bummer catharsis, (Album Generic Flipper) has paradoxically given life to people of a perverse mind-set for decades."

In additional to the newly announced dates, today Flipper also reveal "Flipper, A 40th Anniversary Sex Bomb" compilation -- a video celebrating the tour the anniversary. The clip features Shepard Fairey, The Melvin's Dale Crover, Mike Watt and loads of live footage. Watch it here:

Pitchfork included Flipper's 1982 debut album Album - Generic Flipper in their "200 Best Albums of The 80's" feature and Rolling Stone listed it among their "40 Greatest Punk Albums of All Time." With the 40th anniversary Rolling Stone also reminded everyone, "their slow, grinding riffs inspired Kurt Cobain (so much) that he made his own Flipper T-shirt, which he wore on a Saturday Night Live appearance." Of the album's "hit" song "Sex Bomb" Stereogum has noted, "what looks on paper like the most annoying song on the planet ends up sounding infectious beyond the sum of its parts." SF Weekly dubbed them "easily the most influential" band to rise out of the "vibrant San Francisco punk scene" and Henry Rollins has described them as "heavier than anything."

FLIPPER TOUR DATES

Oct 23 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

Oct 24 -Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

Oct 25 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

Oct 26 - Baltimore,MD - Ottobar

Nov 7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

Nov 8 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Nov 9 - Austin, TX - Levitation Festival @ Hotel Vegas

Nov 10 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

Nov 27 -Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy (w/ Mike Watt on bass)





