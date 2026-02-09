Five For Fighting and Edwin McCain to Embark on Co-Headline June Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Platinum-selling artists Five For Fighting (John Ondrasik) and Edwin McCain are teaming up for a summer co-headline tour across the U.S. this June. Each night will feature Five For Fighting and McCain alternating closing sets. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The tour launches June 4 in Kentucky and runs through July 1 in Utah, with stops in key markets including Memphis, Lexington, Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, among others. Check out the full list of dates below.

Ondrasik will bring along his band, drummer Randy Cooke (Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Dave Stewart), bassist Sean Hurley (John Mayer, Ringo Starr, Alanis Morissette), and guitarist Peter Thorn (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley).

McCain will also bring his full band: Craig Shields on saxophone and keyboards, Larry Chaney on lead guitar, “Tez” Sherard on drums and vocals, and Jason Pomar on bass and vocals.

Five For Fighting + Edwin McCain Tour Dates:

June 4 in Paducah, KY at The Carson Center*

June 5 in Memphis, TN at Graceland Soundstage At Elvis Presley’s Memphis

June 6 in Bowling Green, KY at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center*

June 7 in Lexington, KY at Lexington Opera House

June 9 in Nashville, IN at Brown County Music Center

June 12 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI at Kewadin Casino

June 13 in Northfield Park, OH at MGM Northfield Park*

June 14 in Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theatre

June 16 in Morgantown, WV at Metropolitan Theatre

June 18 in Des Plaines, IL at The Des Plaines Theatre*

June 19 in Green Bay, WI at EPIC Event Center

June 20 in Morton, MN at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel*

June 21in Omaha, NE at Steelhouse*

June 23 in Des Moines, IA at Val Air Ballroom

June 25 in Arlington, TX at Arlington Music Hall

June 26 in Tulsa, OK at Chapman Music Hall*

June 27 in Salina, KS at The Stiefel Theatre

June 28 in Colorado Springs, CO at Pike’s Peak Center*

June 30 in Denver at Paramount Theatre*

July 1 in Layton, UT at Edward A. Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

*Five For Fighting Closes These Shows

About Five for Fighting:

To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik's singles include “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and placed him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s.

Recently, Ondrasik been writing songs about key events around the world from a humanistic perspective, including “OK (We Are Not Ok)” in response to the October 7th Hamas attacks in Israel, while addressing the cultural aftermath both in America and around the world. On April 13, Ondrasik performed in Tel Aviv hours before Iran's missile attack on Israel.

About Edwin McCain:

A major-label breakout in the mid-’90s with Honor Among Thieves, Edwin McCain became a Top 40 mainstay and soundtrack favorite for songs like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More."

Last year, the veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist released his 11th studio album, Lucky—his first collection of new material since 2011. He was also unmasked as “Nessy” on The Masked Singer, making it all the way to the final six before losing by the closest margin in the show’s history, less than 1%.