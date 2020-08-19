First RSD DROP Scheduled for 29 August

Ross Wilson returns as ambassador.

The internationally celebrated Record Store Day will be back in 2021, but in the year 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions around the world we will celebrate with three RSD DROPS, on 29 August, 26 September and 24 October and ROSS WILSON will return as ambassador. He was originally slated for Record Store Day, last April, but continues his support for indie record stores by being ambassador for the August date.

Ross Wilson, an enduring feature of the Australian music scene, has a career which spans 40 years and is still going strong. He's led bands like Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, he's written iconic Aussie hits like Eagle Rock and A Touch of Paradise, and produced bands like Skyhooks, Jo Jo Zep and The Screaming Jets. What a resumé!

Ross is very pleased to be the first RSD Drop Ambassador and said "In my youth I became a dedicated vinyl hound. Once you start it's hard to give it up. To wonder at the awesomeness of a needle in a microgroove that somehow becomes full spectrum sound - it is magic".

Coming later this year, and available now on pre-order, is a special pressing of Mondo Rock's Summer of '81, a live recording from The Pier Frankston, featuring all the hits from the band's best selling album Chemistry, plus a rarity: Slice of Life, which has never appeared on a studio album. Available on CD and vinyl at your local indie record store.

For the 13th year more than 200 indie music stores around Australia will be involved in these 3 days of RSD Drops, making sure music enthusiasts can enjoy what these special days can offer the public and artists who make up the world of the record store.

The very popular limited edition records, released by record companies to celebrate this day, are once again being made available and will be spread across these three days.

Australia has special permission from the US organiser of Record Store Day to sell RSD Drop records online and will be doing that in Melbourne and anywhere else it's legal and safe to do so.

Blake Budak, AMRA president and owner of the legendary Canberra indie store Landspeed Records, said "We negotiated special permission with the US to sell RSD Drops online while at the time never expecting to need it, but now very thankful we did"

How will it work?

There will be 3 calendar-distanced drops:

RSD Drop 1 - 29 August

RSD Drop 2 - 26 September

RSD Drop 3 - 24 October

Here is how RSD Drop will work across Australia:

Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane are in less strife than Melbourne, therefore stores are firing on all cylinders for a safe socially distanced day including coffee and live music. In Melbourne it will take place on-line or within 5kms of home.

In Adelaide there are DJs in store at iconic hip hop store Clinic 116.

In Sydney it's socially distanced shopping with coffee at Sounds Espresso on Marrickville.

In Brisbane it's early opening and one way systems around the store with staff as marshals for a COVID-safe day at Sonic Sherpa.

In Fremantle it's deals and discounts in store with 10% off records (new and second-hand) and 20% off CDs (new and second-hand) at Junction Records.

In Melbourne it's contactless click and collect within your 5 kilometre bubble or online.

Record Store Day is the annual party held in 26 countries around the world for 13 years now, celebrating Indie Record Stores with limited edition records, live music, beer and other mayhem.

Full information is constantly being added to the website at www.recordstoreday.com.au

