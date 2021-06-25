Finn Askew Unveils New Single & Video 'Paranoia'

Twenty-year-old UK artist Finn Askew returns with "Paranoia," a genre-defying party single that reverberates with trap-rock sounds and provocative lyrics. Listen HERE.

Finn Askew says, "If I was in the form of a song, that song would be 'Paranoia.' It represents me as an artist the best. When you see the word paranoia you'd probably imagine the song to be pretty dark, that's what I love about this song 'cause it's far from that."

He has devoted the past six weeks to developing the perfect visual to release alongside the song. The video adds a dreamlike. futuristic feel to the upbeat track, and really shows Askew in his element. View below.

Less than a year after starting to officially release his own music, Askew has amassed over 100 million combined global streams. Released earlier this year, his debut EP, Peach, contains the breakout single "Roses." His most recent single, "Cherry Bomb," was hailed as "a gorgeous, Troye Sivan-style dreamy love song" by The Guardian Guide.

Rolling Stone AU said, "Genre does not exist for this...bedroom pop prodigy. Askew switches gears between R&B, jazz, rap, emo and indie-rock like it's light work." He performed "Cherry Bomb" for Rolling Stone AU's "In My Room" series. View HERE. In his Apple Music Home session, he performed a stripped-down version of "Cherry Bomb" and covered The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather." Listen HERE. He has also been recognized as one of VEVO DSCVR Artists to Watch 2021.

Hailing from a sleepy market town in Somerset, England, Askew could scarcely be further removed from any sort of music scene, and yet he's raising the bar for the industry with his soulful yet streetwise sound. Wildly eclectic in his outlook, he actively rejects the concept of genre constraints and takes a magpie-like approach to songwriting, creating exciting new hybrids in the process - R&B, jazz, rap, emo and indie-rock all coalesce with stunning results.

Listen here: