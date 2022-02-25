Felix Jaehn, The Stickmen Project, and Calum Scott Link for 'Rain In Ibiza'

Felix Jaehn makes his glorious return to the release radar with 'Rain In Ibiza', the latest original production to come from the renowned talent. Serving as his first official release of the new year, the collaborative track features the Tik Tok-famous duo The Stickmen Project and multi-platinum selling British singer and songwriter Calum Scott.

Their new sonic offering directly follows up Jaehn's remix of Joel Corry's 'Wish' feat. Mabel, Scott's new single 'Rise', and The Stickmen's track with Armin van Buuren 'No Fun'. Out now via Universal Music Germany, 'Rain In Ibiza' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The tune immediately kicks off with Calum Scott's textured vocal, quickly followed by a rising tension and a hefty bass drop. The propelling production is perfectly paired alongside a catchy beat, four-on-the-floor rhythm, and a larger-than-life ambiance.

From start to finish, it audibly boasts an anthemic tone, leaving the listener in an entrancing daze and wanting even more from the triumvirate. Overall, 'Rain In Ibiza' serves as a prime party track to ring in the new year, and also marks a stellar addition to all three artists' flourishing back-catalogs.

Felix Jaehn has been on quite the winning streak so far, with the Diamond-selling artist's latest single marking his first original production of 2022. His highly-successful string of hits, such as 'I Got A Feeling' and his own remix of his tracks 'SICKO' and 'No Therapy', have impressively gone on to garner widespread critical acclaim over time. These extraordinary masterpieces provide an exciting glimpse into what to expect from the multifaceted maestro moving into 2022 and beyond.

Listen to the new single here: