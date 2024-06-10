Felicity to Release New Single 'Nights In Your Bed'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock band FELICITY is thrilled to announce their new single “Nights In Your Bed”. Set to be released on June 25 via Zodhiac Records, this song is what you would get if The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl all collaborated to write a new song.

“Nights In Your Bed” is about confronting the inevitable truth that some connections in life, whether it’s a friendship or romance, are better left as memories. We wanted to address the turmoil of realization and bitter endings, the cyclical nature of heartbreak, and the transient nature of fleeting passions. No one ever wants to feel like their time is being wasted, and we believe this narrative captures the urgency of acknowledging these uncomfortable realities and the struggle to escape the inevitable.

“‘Nights in Your Bed’ is an extremely personal song for us and the writing process was a very therapeutic experience,” the band shares. “Several of us suffered our own heartbreak this past year. As we crafted the song, we delved into the depths of our own tumultuous breakups, transforming pain into poetry and heartache into harmony. Although all good things must come to an end, we are so thankful to have this song forever."

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and additional releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and “Kill ‘Em All”, the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Most recently they released “CHARLIE SHEEN” featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, a song that charmed its namesake, the actor himself, Charlie Sheen.

In addition to releasing a series of gripping new singles, FELICITY has built a community with their creative – and often comedic – presence on social media. The band recently broke 138.1K followers on TikTok with 1.9M likes. Fans have been captivated by videos of FELICITY getting kicked out of stores for playing their music over the loudspeakers without permission, their attempts to “buy” their own merch at places like Walmart, throwing secret concerts in Lowe’s, and more.

FELICITY recently hit the road for a series of headline dates, in addition to several shows supporting Between You & Me on their spring US tour and a recent performance on the main stage at So What?! Music Festival. More dates are set to be announced soon; stay tuned at www.wearefelicity.com.

About Felicity

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (vocalist Damien Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is, the future’s completely wide open for FELICITY. They’ve proven their musical versatility time and again since forming in 2013, sharing stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year as well as snagging invites to the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind At Sea cruise, and So What?! Music Festival. And while the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they’ve come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun.

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won’t change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it’s a pretty safe bet they’ll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, “KILL ‘EM ALL”, and other new songs to their playlists.

Upcoming Tour Dates

7/6 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar (Sad Sun Fest)

Comments