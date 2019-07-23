Feet Debut Video For New Single OUTER RIM

Today, UK band FEET share the music video for their new single,"Outer Rim," off their debut album What's Inside Is More Than Just Ham (Clapped Records, October 4). "Outer Rim," a blistering indie-punk number, finds the band ditching the cowboy hats from Ad Blue and taking up roles of detectives in hot pursuit of aliens. Watch the video for "Outer Rim," written and directed by the band's frontman, George, below.

The band's forthcoming debut album was produced by Cam Blackwood (Jamie T, London Grammar, Billie Marten etc) and mixed by Alan Moulder (Foals, Interpol, Beach House). The songs on the album were written by the band during their 'Barn Sessions', during which the band, in-between festivals and shows this summer, rehearsed and lived in a working barn in the middle of a farm in Bedfordshire. Camping, hanging out with local farmers, and living off the land for six weeks, FEET spent all day and night writing and rehearsing a slew of new songs, which will make up their forthcoming debut. The band iscurrently on the road, playing a number of sold-out dates across the UK, earning a reputation for their hugely entertaining live performances.





