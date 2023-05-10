Feeble Little Horse Share New Single 'Pocket'

Their new album will be out June 9th via Saddle Creek. 

Pittsburgh quartet feeble little horse release "Pocket," the wild and wonderfully mystifying new single from their anticipated upcoming album, Girl with Fish, out June 9th via Saddle Creek.

"For me 'Pocket' was a song about being single and not knowing what to do with myself," Lydia Slocum explains. "I got in the habit of showing someone affection and I liked it but then that ended and I just had all these kisses and hugs burning a hole in my pocket! I felt locked out often and like I was just stuck haunted by my old love and it felt like a dead man that wouldn't leave me alone because the thoughts of it were so intrusive and repetitive."

"'Pocket' had many different iterations but started as a straight Lydia song. We tried over and over to get it to its final form but I'm very happy with what we ended up with," says Ryan Walchonski, with Jake Kelley adding that "the drums were super fun to record and the song itself is super weird in the coolest ways."

And in staying true to the band's unpredictable spirit, Sebastian Kinsler says "right now our problem is I wrote and recorded the guitars while on post-surgery painkillers so we have no idea how to play it live."

feeble little horse is Lydia Slocum, Sebastian Kinsler, Jake Kelley and Ryan Walchonski.

Pittsburgh, PA's feeble little horse makes thrilling and wildly unpredictable songs that are a reflection of the joys that come with making music with your best friends. The band's sophomore album was made focusing on intuition over intention: letting the magic of collaboration come first.

"Anything that makes us laugh or puts a smile on our faces, we usually end up keeping in the songs," explains drummer Jake Kelley. Across 11 self-recorded and self-produced tracks, the band careens from blissed-out pop to harsh noise, glitchy programmed drum beats, and off-kilter indie rock-sometimes all in one song.

As a follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2021 debut Hayday, Girl with Fish, with its overwhelmingly inviting and emotionally resonant tracklist, is a document of four people trusting their instincts and most importantly each other.

Tour Dates:

6/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird ~

6/25/23 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd ^

6/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's ^ *

6/28/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

6/29/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^

6/30/23 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern ^

7/02/23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ^

7/05/23 - Seattle, WA - Barboza ^

7/06/23 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall ^

7/08/23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop ^ *

7/09/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ^ *

7/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar ^ *

7/12/23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Indoors) ^

~ w/ Merce Lemon & Gina Gory

^ Full Body 2

* A Country Western

Photo Credit: Micah E. Wood



