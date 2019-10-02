Fea Announces Sophomore Album 'No Novelties'

Fea is a trailblazing trifecta of Chicana Punk, Riot Grrrl ethos and blistering musical prowess. The San Antonio based band has announced their sophomore album No Novelties due out November 15 on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. Produced by LA punk legend Alice Bag, the bi-lingual collection explores hot button topics, from sexism to the toxicity of social media.



Fea brings together Girl In A Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva with Letty Martinez and Sofi Lopez, to create an unstoppable creative ferocity. Strapped with fuzzy, driving guitar and three-part vocal harmony, lead single "Let Me Down" is a middle finger to society's obsession with social media and reality TV. Martinez explains, "This song speaks about today's society and the obsession with fame, praise, self promotion, and sex. Social media is a great platform to send a message and keep in touch. Yet, most of the time it's used to put yourself on display for a quick ego boost. It's addicting to most and I believe detrimental to mental health and self esteem."

No Novelties is imbued with what it feels like to be unapologetically female. Album opener "Itch" details the band's reverence for the "deliciously dirty" life on the road while "Red" battles the stigma of the menstrual cycle. There are also several tracks sung entirely in Spanish, including a spirited, hard-hitting interpretation of Gloria Trevi's 1991 feminist pop rock anthem "Pelo Suelto".



Fea seamlessly blends intricate arrangements, tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and feminist punk sensibility on No Novelties, a perfect combination for any dancefloor throwdown.

