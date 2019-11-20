Faouzia Releases New Single 'Tears of Gold'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Faouzia has announced today's release of her eagerly awaited new single- "Tears of Gold." The powerful anthem truly showcases Faouzia's incredible vocal range and is joined by a stunning official companion video directed by acclaimed director, Drew Morris (Miguel, Tory Lanez, Cherub). "Tears of Gold" is available today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

"This is for everyone that gave a little too much," Faouzia says of the song, "I'd love for listeners to hear what they need from my music. Whether it's a dose of happiness or healing or even a sad song that they can relate to, I want my music to be a safe place."

"Tears of Gold" follows the recent arrival of the acclaimed single, " You Don't Even Know Me ." The anthemic track was accompanied by a stunning official performance video and was met by critical acclaim upon its release last month, with Idolator raving, "Faouzia is ready to take the world by a storm. The talented 19-year-old has been steadily building up an impressive discography for years now...'You Don't Even Know Me' is a rip-roaring anthem with an empowering message about overcoming those who doubt you."

With millions of streams and a wide array of international press attention, Faouzia is already a milestone artist, acclaimed as a fresh new force in both music and popular culture. Born in Morocco but raised in Manitoba, Canada, the trilingual 19-year-old singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist began playing piano at the age of six, soon adding guitar and violin to her growing skill set. Working from a stunning range of influences - spanning Chopin to Beyoncé to legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum - Faouzia began singing songs of her own, immediately earning millions of streams and major radio play with her first independent single. After winning several local and national competitions, she went on to win top prize honors from both the Nashville-based Unsigned Only and International Songwriting Competition.





Related Articles View More Music Stories