Fall Out Boy To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of 'From Under The Cork Tree' Album

Rock band Fall Out Boy will celebrate two decades of their 5x-Platinum breakthrough album, From Under The Cork Tree, with a new 20TH Anniversary Edition out October 17, 2025, via UMe.

The original LP’s 13 songs are newly remastered, while the collection notably boasts previously unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides, and more. It also captures key performances from this era with special “Live On BBC Radio” tracks.

From Under The Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple configurations, including a massive 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital. Pre-order From Under The Cork Tree (20TH Anniversary Edition) now HERE. Shop the anniversary collection now HERE.

Ahead of the release, the group has shared the B-side track “Start Today” on all streaming services. Fall Out Boy originally recorded this Gorilla Biscuits cover for inclusion on Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland Soundtrack in 2005. The song was previously only available on the compilation and in the accompanying video game. Listen to the song below.

Beyond the unreleased material, both the 3LP Deluxe Box and 2CD Deluxe Box feature a collection of extras. Each Box houses an exclusive letter to fans penned by bassist and primary lyricist Pete Wentz, a “Prom” photo from “Dance Dance” music video, and a comic book cover illustration drawn from the “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” music video. Other extras include memorabilia from the seminal Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour 2006, such as a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub, and tour sticker laminate.

From Under The Cork Tree first landed on May 3, 2005, reaching #9 on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of staples, the 9x-Platinum smash single “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” climbed to #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the 6x-Platinum “Dance, Dance” vaulted to #9. Not to mention, “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than ‘Touch Me’” went Platinum. In its wake, Fall Out Boy received a 2006 GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best New Artist.”

Super Deluxe Digital Tracklisting

1. Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued

2. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World

3. Dance, Dance

4. Sugar, We're Goin Down

5. Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner

6. I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)

7. 7 Minutes In Heaven (Atavan Halen)

8. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year

9. Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends

10. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me

11. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More "Touch Me"

12. Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)

13. XO

14. Sugar, We're Goin Down (Live On BBC Radio)

15. Where's Your Boy (Live On BBC Radio)

16. Of All The Gin Joints In All The World (Live On BBC Radio)

17. Dance, Dance ( Live On BBC Radio)

18. Sugar, We're Goin Down (Acoustic)

19. Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner (Acoustic)

20. Start Today

21. I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me (Alternate Version)

22. Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year (Alternate Version)

23. Dance, Dance (RJDZ Remix)

24. Sugar, We're Goin Down (TLA Radio Edit)

25. Dance, Dance (Tommie Sunshine Fire N Brimstone Remix)

26. Sugar, We’re Goin Down (Instrumental)

27. Snitches And Talkers Get Stitches And Walkers

28. The Music Or The Misery

29. My Heart Is The Worst Kind Of Weapon (Demo)

30. Sugar, We're Goin Down (Patrick Stump Remix)

31. Dance, Dance (Lindbergh Palace Remix)

About Fall Out Boy:

Hailing from Chicago, Fall Out Boy — Patrick Stump (vocals/guitar), Pete Wentz (bass), Joe Trohman (guitar) and Andy Hurley (drums) — are one of rock music’s biggest-selling bands. Their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24, 2023 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The album marked the band’s first new album in more than five years, and its first single “Love From The Other Side” immediately became a global hit, hitting No. 1 at Alternative Radio.

Fall Out Boy hit the road with their headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust, kicking off the 25+ date North American summer trek with a show of epic proportions at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field in June 2023; the tour continued across stadiums and arenas across the UK and Europe in October and November. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour continued across the United States with the sold-out 20+ date So Much For (2our) Dust.

In July 2021, Fall Out Boy embarked on THE HELLA MEGA TOUR alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour and marking the first time the three bands had headed out on the road together. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.

Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album M A N I A debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January 2018 and garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album. The record marked the band’s third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album, respectively and featured the global smash “The Last of the Real Ones. In 2015, Fall Out Boy released their platinum, sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at #1 on iTunes in more than 22 countries upon its January 2015 release. The album’s first two singles “Centuries” and “Uma Thurman” have been RIAA-certified 4x and 2x platinum, respectively.

American Beauty/American Psycho followed the GRAMMY-nominated band’s gold-certified album Save Rock And Roll, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes in 27 countries upon its April 2012 release and features the multiplatinum hit “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” and hit “Alone Together.” Save Rock And Roll was the band’s second #1 debut; Platinum selling “Infinity On High” topped the chart in 2007 which followed multi-platinum breakthrough album “From Under The Cork Tree” released in 2005.

Fall Out Boy was most recently awarded Alternative Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and nominated for two 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for Best Alternative (“Hold Me Like A Grudge”) and Best Visual Effects (“Love From The Other Side”). They were previously nominated for a 2019 MTV Video Music Award for Best Rock Video (“Bishops Knife Trick”) and have won Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock at the 2015 American Music Awards, Best Rock Video at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and Best Alternative Band at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards.

Photo credit: Pamela Littky