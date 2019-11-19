Fabrizio Paterlini Unveils Enticing Single

Listeners and critics alike are torn as to how best label Fabrizio Paterlini's beautiful sound. Neo- classical, Ambient, Minimalist and New Age have all been considered, but it is more pertinent to note some of the adjectives regularly used in appreciation of his sonic palette. Ethereal, soulful, lush, emotive, dreamy, delicate and, tellingly, passionate, all appear with unerring frequency. The composer himself describes his work as "like a glass of red wine on a summer evening," in awareness of the calming effect of his reflective melodies on the listener.

His popularity on the digital platforms is constantly growing: his Spotify stats are impressive and he can count on more than 65 millions streams overall, with an average of 700K listeners per month.

His newest single "Eyes Closed" was recently released on November 15, 2019

Stream it here: https://soundcloud.com/fabrizio-paterlini/dionisi-1/s-S0rth

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK55qWe9pOo

"Eyes Closed" is a pure improvisation, played on the day of the recording. The atmosphere of the ancient villa in which we were recording, together with the softness of the sound obtained by the felt mounted between the hammer and the string of the grand piano, led my to discover this unknown territory, in which everything is light and ethereal. The result is in a silky melody, which can only by listened with eyes closed.

Listen in via:

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/fabrizio-paterlini

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0jrFMgW018F1XVnLtCXOKi?si=dLaY59sVQ4egFda8N2PNpA





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You