FVNERAL Releases Debut EP 'WHEN I GET SOBER'

Eora/Sydney-based indie-rock band FVNERAL have just released their long-awaited moving debut EP 'WHEN I GET SOBER' - co-produced by band member Tim Blunt, and Phan Sjarif (Middle Kids, Cry Club, Velvet Trip).

'WHEN I GET SOBER' flaunts five tracks deftly decorated and laced with morality and intimacy, exposing the paradigm of human nature through iridescent indie music. With each song diving deep into vulnerabilities of the past, conducted faithfully by dual vocalists Tim Blunt and Ally Turner, FVNERAL's debut EP flourishes with emotive prowess, catharsis and sincere storytelling.

FVNERAL is a collective of seven friends who became each other's chosen family through some dark days. Articulating the heaviest experiences and finding joy in overcoming adversity together, their music cultivates a space for one another that is inclusive and comforting.

Formed after Tim Blunt and Ally Turner began writing and demoing songs in their bedrooms as a means of self-contained refinement, FVNERAL found their full strength when Jay Wennington and Jess Hope became involved in the creative and chromatic direction, helping the project exist at the intersection of song, film and visual art. The band will be debuting with their first live performance at the 'WHEN I GET SOBER' EP launch at The Vanguard in Eora/Sydney on Saturday, October 22.

Members of FVNERAL have shared studio involvements with Australia favorites Birds of Tokyo and Stand Atlantic. They have also collaborated on creative projects with international powerhouses The Struts, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Neck Deep.

'WHEN I GET SOBER' is available worldwide today, Wednesday, October 19.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here: