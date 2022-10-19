Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FVNERAL Releases Debut EP 'WHEN I GET SOBER'

FVNERAL Releases Debut EP 'WHEN I GET SOBER'

‘WHEN I GET SOBER’ is available worldwide today, Wednesday, October 19. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Eora/Sydney-based indie-rock band FVNERAL have just released their long-awaited moving debut EP 'WHEN I GET SOBER' - co-produced by band member Tim Blunt, and Phan Sjarif (Middle Kids, Cry Club, Velvet Trip).

'WHEN I GET SOBER' flaunts five tracks deftly decorated and laced with morality and intimacy, exposing the paradigm of human nature through iridescent indie music. With each song diving deep into vulnerabilities of the past, conducted faithfully by dual vocalists Tim Blunt and Ally Turner, FVNERAL's debut EP flourishes with emotive prowess, catharsis and sincere storytelling.

FVNERAL is a collective of seven friends who became each other's chosen family through some dark days. Articulating the heaviest experiences and finding joy in overcoming adversity together, their music cultivates a space for one another that is inclusive and comforting.

Formed after Tim Blunt and Ally Turner began writing and demoing songs in their bedrooms as a means of self-contained refinement, FVNERAL found their full strength when Jay Wennington and Jess Hope became involved in the creative and chromatic direction, helping the project exist at the intersection of song, film and visual art. The band will be debuting with their first live performance at the 'WHEN I GET SOBER' EP launch at The Vanguard in Eora/Sydney on Saturday, October 22.

Members of FVNERAL have shared studio involvements with Australia favorites Birds of Tokyo and Stand Atlantic. They have also collaborated on creative projects with international powerhouses The Struts, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Neck Deep.

'WHEN I GET SOBER' is available worldwide today, Wednesday, October 19.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here:




From This Author - Michael Major


ADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th AnniversaryADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th Anniversary
October 18, 2022

As Charlie struggles to adapt Orlean's best-selling book 'The Orchid Thief,' he writes himself into his own movie. The various stories crash into one another, exploding into a wildly imaginative film. ADAPTATION is at once a hilarious drama and a moving comedy, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of RamenVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares 'Ikiru' Live at The Forest of Ramen
October 18, 2022

Haru recently had to postpone some of her current North American tour dates due to a positive test result for covid. Fully recovered after a 5-day quarantine, and now testing negative, her tour has resumed with an epic show in Dallas, TX. On October 20, she will headline the Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. Watch the new performance video now!
Calling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EPCalling Cadence Releases 'Acoustic Session, Vol. 1' EP
October 18, 2022

For this EP, Calling Cadence’s Oscar Bugarin and Rae Cole reimagined their celebrated material from the band’s self-titled debut album in a stripped-down setting, showcasing the strength and flexibility of their arrangements and songwriting while putting their voices and playing at center stage.
Ashibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EPAshibah Drops Her 'You May Forget' EP
October 18, 2022

Fresh off a summer filled with successes that included closing out Copenhagen’s Fluid Festival and dropping an official Beatport Sounds x Loopmasters sample pack 4 E.V.E.R, Ashibah delivers a sleek and well-polished three-track EP as the esteemed Lane 8 champions and welcomes Ashibah to his label. Listen to the new single now!
VIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music VideoVIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music Video
October 18, 2022

The satirical fairytale, written and directed by the artist herself, and filmed by Aleksei Postnikov (That Russian Guy Production), takes us around the city, from majestic Conservatory Gardens to gritty indie music stages, as seen through the lens of its stubbornly escapist characters - or “naïves.” Watch the new music video now!