FRND CRCL Announce Single 'Fuck California'

The new single will be released on June 2.

By:
FRND CRCL announce the release of their upcoming single “f California” out June 2, off their highly anticipated album Suburban Dictionary out June 30. 

Pre-save “f California” here.  

A track about expanding perspectives, “f California” is not only a declaration of love to their home state of New Jersey, but an anthem that encourages positive thinking.

Similar to the Death Row and Bad Boy records battle, the typical feud over the best coast holds no animosity from FRND CRCL towards the golden state. 

Instead, the track speaks to living the moment, finding the best in a situation and blooming where you are planted. 

Pulling from frustration over the California stereotype of an ‘all talk and no change’ mentality, FRND CRCL encourages listeners to open their minds, make positive changes and face their problems.

Having been compared to Blink-182, Simple Plan and Sum 41 with lightning-fast structures, catchy melodies and hip hop delivered harmonies, FRND CRCL continue to carve their niche into the realm of pop punk, bringing their delightful nostalgic yet strikingly infectious fresh feel to the fifth wave of pop punk. 

FRND CRCL are brothers Zac Johnson (Guitar, Vocals), Nick Johnson (Bass Guitar) and Aaron Smith (Drums, Vocals). 



