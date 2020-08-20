FLYTE Share Acoustic Version Of 'Losing You'

"Losing You” is another glimpse into Flyte's LA adventure.

Losing You" is another glimpse into Flyte's LA adventure and was produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver). A delicate account of heartbreak written years ago by lead singer Will Taylor, it was only until the band brought the song to Andrew that they had the confidence to record it and create something that felt like it "never left the lonely bedroom."





Last year, the three secondary school friends from Winchester; Will Taylor, Jon Supran and Nick Hill released their White Roses EP, featuring a stunning collaboration from The Staves, with production from long-time collaborator Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin) and Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, The National). The band welcomed Jess Stavely Taylor of the Staves to play with them at their Omeara and Village Underground headlines, adding a whole new dimension to their trademark vocal harmonies. The EP release was followed by an extensive US tour with Jade Bird, where the band recorded covers from artists linked to American cities from Nashville to Chicago; Judy Collins to Elliot Smith, which they have reposted as odes to live music during quarantine; "Almost every state had an artist we truly loved who was from there," Will said in a recent interview with Evening Standard.

Flyte are renowned for their complex and rich vocal arrangements and melodies, with lyrics steeped in literary imagery; The Sunday Times calling their acclaimed debut record The Loved Ones "The Best British debut album of the year," but it was touring in California that recently took hold of their imagination. Inspired by their time in Laurel Canyon, the band recorded their next full-length record in LA with producers Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Ariel Pink), Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) and Ali Chant (Aldous Harding) on mixing duties. LA was a much-needed new environment to confront the personally challenging subject matter written back home in London, and an opportunity to work with some of their musical heroes.

