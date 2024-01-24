FLETCHER to Release New Album 'In Search Of The Antidote' in March

Acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER announces the forthcoming release of her highly anticipated new album In Search Of The Antidote. Due out March 22 on Capitol Records, the pop phenomenon's second full-length is now available for pre-order HERE.

The follow-up to her critically-lauded debut album Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 LP that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER's boundary-pushing brand of pop. The album sees FLETCHER exploring such complex themes as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment with distinct production and powerful vocal delivery.

“Over the years, I've looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection," says FLETCHER. “Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. From the Finding Fletcher EP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don't think I'd ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That's what this album is about for me.”

FLETCHER collaborated closely with GRAMMY winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo to produce the album alongside a lineup of hitmakers including Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified hits with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (who FLETCHER performed alongside in an internet-breaking performance in 2023).

In Search Of The Antidote features FLETCHER's recent track “Eras Of Us” — an exhilarating anthem built on bittersweet reminiscence and brutally raw confession. After premiering in December (alongside its cinematic video), “Eras Of Us” was named a “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone, and landed on Billboard's “10 Cool Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week.”

V Magazine said, “(FLETCHER is) proving that her raw and visceral songwriting along with her striking vocal abilities have continued to soar above expectations,” and BBC Radio 1 declared FLETCHER “(is) literally one song away from tipping over the edge and becoming a household name.”

Tomorrow, FLETCHER will debut “Lead Me On,” the new single from In Search Of The Antidote accompanied by the striking video directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé).

A powerhouse album cementing FLETCHER's status as one of the most compelling young artists in the pop world today, Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered hits like “Becky's So Hot” (a much-buzzed-about track that reached No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart).

In addition to winning praise from Vulture (who called the LP a “crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not” and “an addictive mix of petty, messy, and real”), the album earned raves from Rolling Stone (who deemed her a “rising star at her rawest…honest, and deliberate”), Billboard, V Magazine, Consequence, and more while FLETCHER's music has amassed over two billion combined streams worldwide.

Since her debut, FLETCHER has sold nearly 200,000 tickets worldwide with her headline tours across North America, Australia and Europe. This spring, she'll performance at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina in March ahead of her much-anticipated runs in Europe, UK and Australia.

About FLETCHER:

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the hit single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky's So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date. FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC's “New Year's Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards.

A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience— a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America.

FLETCHER will begin her global headline tour of the UK, Europe and Australia tour this spring with performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in March. FLETCHER's sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote will be released March 22 on Capitol Records.

Photo credit: Sebastian Faena