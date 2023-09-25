FABLED MIND Release New Single 'Altered Reality' Off Exclusive Vinyl Only LP 'Project Paradise'

The band has teamed up with Thousand Islands Records (CANADA) Lockjaw Records (UK) and Nasty Cut Records (EU) for the release of 'Project Paradise' on vinyl.

Sep. 25, 2023

FABLED MIND Release New Single 'Altered Reality' Off Exclusive Vinyl Only LP 'Project Paradise'

Copenhagen's Fabled Mind is debuting a new lyric video for "Altered Reality," the latest single off their new exclusive vinyl LP release 'Project Paradise,' an electrifying full-length dystopian concept album, emerging from the shadows as an experimental hybrid-genre phenomenon, deeply rooted in a love for the exhilarating punk rock of the 90s.

The band has teamed up with Thousand Islands Records (CANADA) Lockjaw Records (UK) and Nasty Cut Records (EU) for the release of 'Project Paradise' on vinyl. The LP takes listeners on a captivating narrative journey, inviting them to contemplate their own existence in an ever-evolving world shaped by technological advancements.

The band writes, "Offering a tantalizing taste of the album's musical diversity, Altered Reality delves into a darker realm. It ventures into the sphere of drone-like riffs, ethereal robotic effects, and dynamically evolving rhythms. Within the narrative, the song's lyrics serve as a manifesto from the AI system 'Project Paradise,' delving into its intentions, origins, and perspectives on humanity. Touching upon themes like consciousness and perception, Altered Reality prompts introspection and invites listeners to question the nature of their own reality."

The album revolves around the experiences and inner thoughts of the main character, serving as a powerful reflection of the human consequences brought about by the rapid technological transition in today’s society. As the integration of artificial intelligence with our biological systems nears completion, the very fabric of human reality is poised for a radical transformation. Project Paradise offers a glimpse into what this world might look like if certain paths are taken.

The album’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a not-so-distant future where humanity is monitored and controlled by artificial intelligence, allegedly for its own benefit. The system, known as Project Paradise, was initially programmed by humans to ensure the species' happiness and carefree existence.

Exploring themes like happiness, freedom, loneliness, free will, suffering, social media, and consciousness, Project Paradise delves into the philosophical and psychological depths of the human condition. Drawing intertextual references from Greek mythology, such as Prometheus and Sisyphus, and venturing into the darkest corners of the album, you'll discover allusions to the controversial LSD experiments conducted during the MK Ultra project in the 1960s. Intriguingly, the echoes of the experiments have even reached Denmark, hitting close to home for lead singer Dion. One of Dion's family members was intimately involved in an unexplained LSD experiment, which was carried out as treatment. Tragically, this experience left a lasting mark, and her life was never the same again.

Musically, each song seamlessly blends into the next, creating a cohesive tapestry of sound. The tracks serve as individual reflections of the album's plot and the main character’s emotional journey, resulting in an expansive exploration of genres with the storyline serving as the connective thread.

Immerse yourself in the protagonist's daily life, a monotonous existence marked by interactions with a virtual world that elicit joy, dopamine rushes, and excitement. Yet, beneath the surface, an inner emptiness lingers, a profound sense that everything is predictable and lacking a true connection to the "real" reality, whatever that may be. Yearning for biological independence, the protagonist embarks on a mission to liberate himself and the rest of humanity from the thought control orchestrated by the machine.

Take a seat, find comfort, let your imagination run wild, and join Fabled Mind on their captivating and unconventional musical odyssey.

Photo: Rocio Arcenegui


