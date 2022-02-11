Ex-poets Release New Single 'Romantix'

Text Me Records and Ex-poets are pleased to present their new single "Romantix," the first single to be lifted from the band's album Dust out this fall. "Romantix" marks Ex-poets first new release since the band's acclaimed 2018 debut album Too Much Future.

On their new single, Ex-poets Jordan Brooks and Colin Killalea invite fans to embrace it's dreamy tenderness, along with the abstractions of psychedelia, and enjoy thier shared love of head-nodding music.

Ex-poets Jordan Brooks says, "'Romantix' is an impressionistic, psychedelic song set in the outer reaches of space. A kind of dreamscape conversation between the narrator and his now distant lover. You can hear drum and additional production contributions from Tae Beast, who I met during a two month recording session with Schoolboy Q in late 2020."

Ex-poet's Jordan Brooks (previous a member of Albert Hammond Jr's band) and Colin Killalea met and first collaborated at the New School University in New York over a decade ago, the pair have since gone on to work as sidemen for a diverse array of artists from Schoolboy Q, Albert Hammond Jr, Logan Richardson, Jesse Harris, Lee Fields, Natalie Prass and more, before creating Ex-poets as a recording project in 2017.

Ex-poets - create introspective music for twilight times, headphone songs for strolling city streets, or simply leaning back and taking one last drag. Brooks is a bass player primarily and handles the majority of the production while Killalea does most of the singing. Between the two of them, along with some choice collaborator producer and musician friends, they are able to put together a sonic universe that feels uniquely their own.

Called "dusky, measure, sexy" by Noisey and "an odyssey into the sublime" by Grimy Goods, their debut album Too Much Future came out in 2018 and immediately landed spots on Spotify editorial playlists like "New Music Fridays" and "Mellow Morning" plus the Apple Music playlist "Nightcap.

Between Ex-poets releases, Brooks remains active in the Los Angeles area working behind-the-scenes for many artists including Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock plus playing bass on various beats by Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate producers.

Ex-poets' 2022 singles and subsequent album Dust was made largely remotely, bouncing between Brooks' home base of Los Angeles and Killalea's home in Virginia. The duo sent snippets of musical ideas back and forth, recording, arranging and piecing together what would become a collage of cohesive and new songs.

These songs are a collection grown out of the isolation of the pandemic, that thematically convey a sense of calm and hopefulness. On the album says Jordan, "Dust is about the idea that from where we came, we will eventually all return; and that there is a beautiful common humanity and substance humming beneath the surface of all beings on this planet. So let's not take our time here for granted, for it is short and precious."

Listen to the new single here: