Evol Walks Releases Empowering Metal Power Ballad 'Saints And Sinners' With Defueld

Much like the mighty phoenix, Martin-Brown and Wetterstrom urge listeners to rise from the ashes, and seek light in even the darkest situations.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Evol Walks has shared their brand-new symphonic metal ballad "Saints And Sinners" alongside Stockholm metalcore act Defueld. Rock 'n' roll queen and lead vocalist Leah Martin-Brown works in tandem with Defueld's Chris Wetterstrom to navigate the narrative of a dystopian future through melodic guitar riffs and yearning and energetic harmonies. Much like the mighty phoenix, Martin-Brown and Wetterstrom urge listeners to rise from the ashes, and seek light in even the darkest situations. The duet demands multiple listens, as it's truly a raw song of protest-encouraging hope and forward-thinking through each play.

"We wanted to create a true duet- lots of harmonies and colour in the vocals. Although it seems to be a dark track, we really wanted to convey that, although things seem bleak, there is still hope. We control our fate." - Leah Martin-Brown, Vocalist of Evol Walks

Evol Walks has been unapologetically kicking down stage doors of iconic venues worldwide since 2014. Their ferocious approach to hard rock is fueled by their "take no prisoners" attitude, classically inspired yet modern guitar riffs, and a lead vocalist who oozes an unrivaled passion, tenacity, and ferocity for all things rock and roll.

Formed in Los Angeles, CA by Australian flame-haired songwriter & lead vocalist Leah Martin-Brown, Evol Walks was very quickly revered as an act on a quest for world domination. After touring through Europe, West Coast USA, and Australia and releasing two EPs that received rave reviews from global rock heavyweights worldwide, Evol Walks were signed by Jens Lundberg to the Swedish Management company Blue Lemon Management.

In the midst of a global pandemic, the band's songwriter and vocalist Leah Martin-Brown was whisked away to Stockholm, Sweden where they've continued releasing high-octane singles as Evol Walks prepared for a full-length album release. Following the path paved by rock goddesses like Joan Jett, Lzzy Hale, and Amy Lee - Evol Walks possesses the merciless passion, musical craftsmanship, and fiery spirit (and hair) to continue pushing the way forward for the next predecessors of female powerhouses.

