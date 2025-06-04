Everything You Need to Know About KCON LA 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KCON LA 2025, the World’s No.1 K-POP Fan & Artist Festival, is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA on August 1-3, 2025.

This year, KCON aims to present more content and be more immersive opportunities offered to fans both onsite and online. KCON LA 2025 will feature ‘FESTIVAL GROUNDS’ and multiple stages to maximize fan experiences including ‘ARTIST STAGE’, ‘MEET & GREET,’ ‘X STAGE’ and ‘M COUNTDOWN.’ These exclusive stages are only available at KCON and are uniquely presented by KCON to bring unparalleled fan experiences.

Fans can meet their favorite artists up close through ‘ARTIST STAGE’ and ‘MEET & GREET,’ while ‘X STAGE’ will serve as a dynamic platform showcasing emerging K-pop artists and featuring diverse programs. On top of that, various fan participation programs will be available, including signature dance events where fans can enjoy dancing together.

KCON LA Full Lineup:

aespa

CHOIHOJUNG

CRAVITY

HWASA

HxW (SEVENTEEN)

IS:SUE

IVE

izna

Jackson Wang

JO1

KEY

KISS OF LIFE

LEE YOUNGJI

MEOVV

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NMIXX

NOWADAYS

P1Harmony

RIIZE

Roy Kim

YUQI

ZEROBASEONE

This year, KCON is also introducing the brand-new performance platform called X STAGE at KCON LA 2025. This new stage is a dedicated space for emerging K-pop rookies to connect with global fans like never before and continue KCON’s legacy of showcasing new K-pop talent to a worldwide audience.

KCON LA Showcase (X Stage) Lineup:

82MAJOR

HITGS

ifeye

NEWBEAT

Kik5o

So Soo Bin

from20, HELLO GLOOM, LIM SEJUN, KANG YUCHAN

KCON LA Daily Lineup

M Countdown Stage

Artist Stage

Meet & Greet Stage

X Stage

Ticket Information

Tickets for KCON LA 2025 are currently on sale via AXS. All ticket types can be purchased here. A breakdown of the ticket types can be found below.

About KCON LA 2025

This year’s KCON theme is titled as “KLOVER’S CLUB FAIR,” drawing inspiration from a four-leaf clover, symbolizing good luck and joy to everyone attending the one event fans know has the most access to their favorite artists. Just as each leaf of the clover has its own meaning, KCON will feature stages and activities catering to diverse K-pop and K-culture fans, much like a vibrant club fair.

KCON, which has been a force in the spread of K-pop around the world, is a K-culture festival combining masterfully produced K-pop shows with a convention where fans can experience every aspect of Korean culture – from music and fashion, to beauty and food.

