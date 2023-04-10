Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14

She describes the EP as, "a coming-of-age exploration of love, growth, misogyny, grief, and heartbreak."

Apr. 10, 2023  

Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, "All Her Strange," set for release on April 14th. Simpson balances her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell's Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriter's Laura Marling and Carole King. She describes the EP as, "a coming-of-age exploration of love, growth, misogyny, grief, and heartbreak." Within this realm, she transports the listener through her time at university in Scotland, navigating the trials and tribulations of a frightening and beautiful period of life.

This self-discovery is touched upon not just lyrically but sonically, the pull of her Geordie roots evident in references and accent, and the sounds of the Celtic region found in the regional fiddle. Recording of the EP was split between Blank Studios in Newcastle and Haquin Music Studios in Leith. Keys and strings in this track specifically were recorded in Leith, and the rest was tracked in Newcastle. The Youth Music NextGen Fund was awarded to Simpson to support the making of this EP, with prestigious partners like TikTok, People's Postcode Lottery and Turtle Bay.

"His Euphoria," the first single released from the EP, included a music video created with TikTok in mind. Shot entirely in portrait mode, the video can be viewed more easily on the app and in reels across other social media. A landscape version was uploaded as well, with Simpson performing intricate choreography in the video to accompany the track's themes of a man abusing his power, an exploration of misogyny even at its most insidious.

Standout track "Old College" was penned as a response to a brutal heartbreak, one that lingered after Simpson had left Edinburgh and returned home from University. Geordie influence is infused with a piece of the classic folk song "Dance to Your Daddy" played on the fiddle by Eryn Rae, Simpson's favorite aspect of the entire EP. She shares, "I suppose it is demonstrating the stripping away of innocence, and grieving a part of yourself that you regrettably share with someone else. I find the song hard to play live, but when I do I literally go somewhere else."

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 upon her return to South Shields from university and a new life in Edinburgh, the title track is one of Simpson's most personal tracks yet. "It is a track about embracing my differences, quirks, and weirdness and surrendering to who I am and my own imperfections," she shares. "It is about acknowledging wrong-doings, but refusing to change those parts of yourself that are fundamentally who you are."

Final track "For Absent Friends", an exploration of grief, was written at the tender age of 19, when Simpson was still working and living full-time in South Shields. "I vividly remember writing it, and I wholeheartedly believed my youth had gone/vanished, but something was always keeping me moving along - music," she shares. With years in between its conception and recording, Simpson is particularly proud not only to give it an audience but to honor the younger version of herself through its release.

Simpson's past accolades include touring with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, performing along Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kathryn Tickell, and The Lake Poets, and scoring the North East segment of a FOCAL International award-winning film. Simpson has been featured on BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Scotland (Iain Anderson), Cambridge Radio, and the SoundCloud editorial Hot UK Pop. Past praise has come from Lock Magazine, SNACK Mag, NARC, Listen to Discover, Rough Online, Mystic Sons, among many other press tastemakers.

Recently, she has performed her latest tracks (which have amassed 25K streams) at venues such as Edinburgh Hogmanay, Celtic Connections, Sofar Sounds (Glasgow, Edinburgh), Sneaky Pete's Edinburgh Fringe Showcase, and Virgin Media Hotels. Simpson's highly-anticipated EP tour is set for spring, as a grantee from Help Musicians.

EP Credits: Recorded at Blank Studios, Newcastle and Haquin Music Studios, Leith. Sound Engineered and Produced by Luke Elgie. Strings engineered by Haquin. Songwriter, lead vocals, backing vocals, and guitar: Eve Simpson. Piano: Nick Haquin. Guitar: Luke Elgie. Fiddle: Eryn Rae. Drums: Will Hammond. Production and Mixing: Luke Elgie. Mastering: Orvar Thorvaldsson.



MUNA Cover Celine Dions My Heart Will Go On Photo
MUNA Cover Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s hit “My Heart Will Go On,” the band delivered a spellbinding and emotional cover of the song for Triple j’s Like a Version. MUNA kicked off the first date with Taylor Swift as part of her already iconic Eras tour in Texas last week. They will be joining Swift on nine dates across the US.
Ralo Unveils New Single Street Honors Featuring Jadakiss Photo
Ralo Unveils New Single 'Street Honors' Featuring Jadakiss
One of the most needed voices on the Atlanta rap scene, Ralo has released his latest track, “Street Honors,” featuring Jadakiss. 97 Months follows Ralo 2021 project release Political Prisoner, which featured T.I., 2 Chainz, Jacquees, Mozzy, Bigga Rankin, Derez De’Shon, and Jessica Dime.
OBITUARY Release Spatial Audio Version of New Album Dying of Everything Photo
OBITUARY Release Spatial Audio Version of New Album 'Dying of Everything'
OBITUARY have released a new spatial audio version of their newest 2023 critically acclaimed album, 'Dying of Everything.' In a new step forward for unforgiving Death Metal, 'Dying of Everything''s spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.
Jaye Madison to Release MIRЯOR: VISION EP Photo
Jaye Madison to Release 'MIRЯOR: VISION' EP
Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar).

More Hot Stories For You


Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'
April 7, 2023

Tokyo-based artist Sarina pulls at listeners' heartstrings with her uplifting new ballad, 'Melancholy Roads (No More),' out 17th March 2023 via Sony Japan.
Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'
April 7, 2023

Fourteen-year-old pop artist Scarlett Sullivan continues to make her mark on the alternative pop scene with her hard-hitting heartbreak anthem, 'Problems.'
Justin Meyer Releases Single 'Friends With Fear'Justin Meyer Releases Single 'Friends With Fear'
April 7, 2023

Brooklyn-based artist, producer, and engineer Justin Meyer embraces uncertainty with his quarter-life crisis anthem, 'Friends With Fear,' out now across platforms.
HeIsTheArtist Covers Chloe X Halle, Kelis, More On Good Friday EP ReleaseHeIsTheArtist Covers Chloe X Halle, Kelis, More On Good Friday EP Release
April 7, 2023

The Award-winning, chart-topping HeIsTheArtist has released 'Under The Influence of Love (Acoustic Soul)'.
Jeremy Parsons Releases New Single 'Humanity'Jeremy Parsons Releases New Single 'Humanity'
April 7, 2023

Texas singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons has released his new single 'Humanity' today. The song is a heartfelt plea for unity and understanding in a time of division and strife.
share