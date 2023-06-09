Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

After making waves around the globe, rising international phenomenon, singer, songwriter, and performer EVANGELÍA unveils a brand new single entitled “Let’s Go MIA” today. It notably marks her official debut for Epic Records.

The track bottles the uncontainable energy of young love with gleeful excitement. The kinetic production consists of an interpolation of the classic “Dragostea Din Tei” spiked with a whole lot of EVANGELÍA’s style, soul, and spirit. It laces a danceable beat with Greek percussion as she joyously proclaims, “When I’m with you I feel alive.” Meanwhile, the hook issues an invitation, “Call me crazy. Let’s go MIA.”

Stay tuned for a stunning music video to accompany the song.

It notably lands in the wake of her recent viral anthem "Páli" [with Mente Fuerte] and Greek double-platinum breakout "Fotiá."

Get ready for a whole lot more from EVANGELÍA soon. Go “MIA” with her now!

As if predicting her future as a global pop songstress, EVANGELÍA split her formative years between her grandmother’s farm on the Greek Island of Crete and New Jersey. As such, she musically reflects both sides of her identity.

She ignites bold, bright, and brilliant pop punctuated by traditional Greek and European elements, appealing to audiences worldwide in the process. Thus far, she has quietly tallied over 20 million-plus streams and picked up a double-platinum certification in Greece for the hit "Fotiá." Along the way, she also incited the praise of Billboard, MTV, and many others.

Watch her take flight in 2023!