Eva Under Fire Adds Vocals to 'O Holy Night' Track Featured on THE RETALIATORS

Just in time for the holiday season, THE RETALIATORS has shared an enchanting version of the classic Christmas carol "O Holy Night" which is featured in the horror-thriller film's official score by Emmy-winning composers KYLE DIXON and MICHAEL STEIN ("Stranger Things").

The new version features EVA UNDER FIRE's Amanda Lyberg on vocals who has a guest role in the movie and whose band EVA UNDER FIRE have a song ("Blow") on THE RETALIATORS OFFICIAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday, so you better believe when someone asks me to sing a pretty Christmas classic, I'm going for it," shares Amanda. "Especially if it's for a movie I'm in, singing an arrangement by the 'Stranger Things' composers!"

After a hugely successful Global Film Festival run leading into a global theatrical release THE RETALIATORS (Better Noise Films) is currently available everywhere movies are rented and streamed including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Comcast and Verizon.

Set around the holiday season, THE RETALIATORS shares the based-on-a-true-story tale of an upstanding pastor whose faith is tested when he uncovers a dark and twisted underworld while searching for answers surrounding the brutal murder of his daughter.

THE RETALIATORS stars MICHAEL LOMBARDI (FX's 'Rescue Me,' 'The Deuce') and MARC MENCHACA ('Ozark,' 'Black Mirror') and "blends horror with rock music to tell an intriguing story" (Bloody Disgusting). Appearing on-screen are chart-topping rock musicians such as TOMMY LEE (MÖTLEY CRÜE), SPENCER CHARNAS (ICE NINE KILLS), IVAN MOODY and ZOLTAN BATHORY (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and JACOBY SHADDIX (PAPA ROACH).

They are all also featured on the official soundtrack along with several other top rock acts including NOTHING MORE, THE HU, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, ESCAPE THE FATE, EVA UNDER FIRE, CORY MARKS, HYRO THE HERO, CLASSLESS ACT and more. Leading up to the release of the film's soundtrack and score, THE RETALIATORS shared music videos several of its tracks which included footage from the movie. These videos have resulted in over 150 million views on YouTube alone.

Listen to the new track here: