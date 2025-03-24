Ethel Cain Sets Sophomore Album for August Release, Confirms Massive Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ethel Cain’s sophomore album, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, is set for release this August 2025. In addition, Cain has confirmed the massive Willoughby Tucker Forever tour across North America and Europe.

Kicking off in August, Willoughby Tucker Forever will see Cain headline her biggest tour to date with venues including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Berkeley’s Greek Theater, London’s Eventim Apollo, Paris’ L’Olympia and many more.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time with tickets on sale to the public Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit www.daughtersofcain.com for more information.

Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You serves as a prequel to Cain’s globally adored 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter and follows her recent, deeply experimental project Perverts, released earlier this year to widespread acclaim.

The long-awaited vinyl release of Preacher’s Daughter is set for next Friday, April 4 everywhere records are sold around the globe. Order via Cain’s webstore here.

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and singlehandedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Cain’s debut album Preacher’s Daughter, a multimedia work that took more than four years to assemble, was released in May 2022 to praise from The New York Times, NPR, Vogue, W Magazine, V Magazine and more, with many critics naming the album one of the best of the year. Cain has spent the years since playing sold out shows and packed festival sets around the world; walking in New York and Paris fashion weeks and collaborating with Givenchy, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein; and collaborating and sharing stages with Florence + the Machine, Mitski and more.

ETHEL CAIN—WILLOUGHBY TUCKER FOREVER TOUR

August 12—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

August 13—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

August 15—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Vancouver, BC

August 16—Edgefield—Portland, OR

August 18—The Greek Berkeley—Berkeley, CA

August 20—Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA

August 22—Arizona Financial Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

August 24—The Bomb Factory—Dallas, TX

August 25—713 Music Hall—Houston, TX

August 26—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park—Austin, TX

August 28—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA

August 29—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA

August 30—Asheville Yards—Asheville, NC

September 4—Stage AE —Pittsburgh, PA

September 5—The Anthem—Washington, D.C.

September 6—The Met—Philadelphia, PA

September 9—Radio City Music Hall—New York, NY

September 10—Kings Theatre—Brooklyn, NY

September 12—Roadrunner—Boston, MA

September 13—Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B—Buffalo, NY

September 15—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON

September 16—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON

September 17—Masonic Cathedral Theatre—Detroit, MI

September 19—Palace Theatre—St. Paul, MN

September 20—The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)—Chicago, IL

October 2—O2 Apollo—Manchester, England

October 4—O2 Academy Glasgow—Glasgow, Scotland

October 9—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 14—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, Belgium

October 15—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 16—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 18—L’Olympia—Paris, France

October 21—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, Germany

October 23—Huxley's Neue Welt—Berlin, Germany

October 24—Docks—Hamburg, Germany

October 25—Vega—Copenhagen, Denmark

October 27—Sentrum Scene—Oslo, Norway

October 28—Fållan—Stockholm, Sweden

October 31—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland

November 1—Roxy—Prague, Czech Republic

November 2—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria

November 4—X-tra—Zurich, Switzerland

November 5—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy

November 7—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain

November 8—Teatro Eslava—Madrid, Spain

November 9—LAV Warehouse—Lisbon, Portugal

Photo credit: Hayden Anhedönia and Silken Weinberg

