Ethan Gontar Returns With a Series of New Cover Videos

After releasing 2 original singles with the artist Shay Vagner, Ethan Gontar will now focus on making beautiful cover videos for the biggest songs in the world, and the concept is that the covers are done acoustically.



Ethan Gontar takes his guitar and travels around the world with his film crew, and each video is shot with a different view.

The videos are now available on his TikTok page and his YouTube channel.

Gontar plans to conquer many more landscapes and perform as many songs as possible with an emphasis on spectacular landscapes.

Ethan Gontar is an Israel-based musician, composer, producer andfilmmaker.