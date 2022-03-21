Ethan Gontar Releases New Single 'Wildest Dreams'

Ethan Gontar, an Israeli musician, cooperated with the Israeli musician Shay Vagner, and today they introduced to this world the song "Wildest Dreams".

The song describes a relationship that wasn't mutual, the woman didn't feel the same way as the man did.

The man feels that the woman doesn't give him the love he deserves, and it's making him weak, and everything suddenly seems so weird.

He starts to recollect all of the wildest dreams that came true and the ones that they planned for the future to come.

He talks about the deep connection that they had, his strong feelings that dont align with hers.

The video clip starts with a video from an old tape of the couple in their childhood and between them is a map of the world, a toy plane and a toy van.

Ever since they were little kids their wildest dream was to fly all over the world, rent a van and explore the world.

Going forward in the video clip, they are seen as a grown up couple and their relationship isn't so glamorous by the lyrics and the clip's photos.

Later, despite everything that had happened, they choose to try and fulfill their wildest dream which is flying and exploring the world together. That trip is the savior of their relationship. At the end of the video clip it can be seen that in spite of everything that had happened, they have grown old and happy together.

