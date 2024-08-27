Ethan Buckner Releases New Single 'Wavering'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie folk/pop troubadour Ethan Buckner releases his electrifying new single, "Wavering." The driving, rhythmic indie anthem is a pulse-quickening exploration of anxiety and indecision, brought to life by a stellar lineup of musical talent and a production team that knows how to capture lightning in a bottle.

Buckner's inspiration for "Wavering" is as compelling as the track itself. In late January 2022, a sudden, terrifying vision loss episode left him grappling with constant migraines and vertigo for eight weeks. Amidst this ordeal, Ethan found solace in the natural beauty of the Santa Monica mountains, Venice Beach, and the familiar embrace of his guitar. It was during one of these reflective sunsets on the beach that "Wavering" was born in a burst of creative fervor.

The song is a deeply personal exploration of his lifelong struggle with chronic anxiety, rooted in traumatic teenage experiences. The song reflects the internal battle of seeking meaning and certainty in a world fraught with chaos, both external and internal. Buckner’s twenties were marked by risk-taking and boundary-pushing, often leaving him questioning his choices and searching for reassurance. "Wavering" captures this tumultuous journey, offering listeners a raw, introspective look into his soul.

The decision to highlight "Wavering" as a standout single from his upcoming LP, Treading Water, was a no-brainer. The track's production, helmed by Grammy nominee Justin Glasco (Paris Paloma, The Lone Bellow), showcases the vulnerability and explosive energy that define Ethan's music. With intricate guitar riffs, asynchronous synths, pianos, and harmonies, the song is a masterclass in blending raw emotion with musical sophistication. The collaboration features guitarist Brandon Walters (Lord Huron), vocalist and synth player Debbie Neigher (Demi Lovato, Marina), and Ethan’s brother, drummer Matt Buckner, bringing the full band experience to life.

About Ethan Buckner

Ethan Buckner, an LA indie folk/pop troubadour and activist, has lived through harrowing experiences such as being detained by the Egyptian military, repelling off a highway bridge in protest, and chaining himself to the Oakland police department, and much more. His debut LP, Treading Water, produced by Grammy nominee Justin Glasco, explores deeply personal and collective struggles through a blend of intimate and anthemic moments. Ethan's music, which includes contributions from renowned musicians like Brandon Walters and Debbie Neigher, serves as a means to process trauma and triumph. His debut single, "Eyes on the Prize," premiered at the March to End Fossil Fuels in Manhattan. Buckner was a core organizer of the event - originally expecting around 5k, the event ended up attracting over 75k people, marking the beginning of a whirlwind year of touring and releases. Ethan's activism, particularly his work with communities against big oil, deeply influences his music, reflecting his belief in a just world despite tumultuous times.

