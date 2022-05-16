Eternal Frequency Release Chapter 2 of MATRIX-Esque Series 'A.I.'

Female-led Eternal Frequency has released their next installment into their Matrix-esque video series "A.I.," which follows the release of "Step Up." Drawing inspiration from cult classic films such as The Matrix, Blade Runner, and The Fifth Element, "AI" offers a chaotic cinematic viewing experience and a look into the future, creating a high-intensity, action-packed visual.

While the group's sonic influences pull from artists such as Spiritbox, Halestorm, In This Moment, and more, lead vocalist Emelle separates Eternal Frequency from the pack of female-fronted groups with her erupting vocal prowess and final-nail-in-the-coffin lyrics. Singing on "A.I.", "This manipulation/Won't make me compliant/Causing such frustration/You can't keep me quiet," Emelle puts her growling vocal range on full display as she has on previous releases.

"'A.I' is the second installment of our epic trilogy and this picks up where 'Step Up' left off," Emelle explains of the track. "'A.I.' brings up the unavoidable challenge that every artist will eventually face and that is someone who is not part of your camp telling you what they think is best for you. It is about not conforming to anyone's preconceived notion about you and refusing to be controlled by the system. This is our message to be who you are in your image alone."

Jumping into the "A.I." music video, the visuals explode with the same chaotic frequency of the lyricism and instrumentation that the band has injected into the track. Emelle is cornered in a New York subway station before being taken captive. Singing through electric frequencies surging through the band as they perform in a neon-hued room filled with torn tarps from the ceiling, the group have made it clear that the continuation of their trilogy.

Despite being seemingly tortured in this industrial warehouse setting and injected with a black liquid that leaves her defeated and unconscious, Emelle is ignited like Marvel's The Scarlet Witch and uses her strength and power to eliminate her captors.

The "A.I." music video was directed and edited by Tom Flynn, and the visual effects were created by Kyle Monroe. The track was written and recorded by Eternal Frequency.

Eternal Frequency was formed in the early spring of 2018 in Central Pennsylvania before releasing their debut single, "Down," that same year. The five-piece, metalcore unit's first singles throughout 2018 and 2019 were distinguished by their gritty instrumentation and lead vocalist Emelle's textured and powerful vocal delivery.

The group went on to release their debut EP Transcendence in 2019. While their early releases have leaned into their metalcore and active rock roots, throughout the years they have mastered their technique, structure, and added flavors reminiscent of 90s industrial metal that showcases their growth and maturity as a band.

Since their EP release, the group has added 8 singles throughout 2020 and 2021 to their discography, and "Step Up" marked their first release of 2022. Collectively, they have accumulated nearly 200,000 streams through their Spotify alone.

Watch a new music video here: