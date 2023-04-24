Ernest Drops 'This Fire' Headline Tour Dates

"Country star du jour" (American Songwriter) ERNEST is on fire. Announcing today his fall headlining This Fire Tour, the country music visionary is bringing the heat with an 18-show run that launches in Oxford, Ohio on October 18.

Keeping the flame burning through the end of November, the singer/songwriter sparks excitement with a blazing lineup, "leading the charge toward real country music" (Saving Country Music) and adding fuel, enlisting fast-rising country traditionalist Jake Worthington, 2X #1 hit songwriter John Morgan, and ERN's Cadillac Music songwriter Cody Lohden for support across.

"I'm really excited to get the ERN show back on the road with the fellas," ERNEST shares. "The show's gonna be a hell of a time! Anytime we get to play to a room full of people who come to hear our music - it's an unmatched feeling. The tour last year was a blast, and since then we dropped another 13 songs. If you haven't yet, go listen to Two Dozen Roses, then come out and sing some country music with us."

Concertgoers can join ERNEST's community to receive a code for tomorrow's (4/25) pre-sale by texting (615) 235-5823. Subscribers will receive the code in the morning before the pre-sale goes live at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale goes wide Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Exclusive pre-show VIP Experience Packages are available for all shows at point of purchase, including: one general admission ticket, private pre-show performance, group photo with ERNEST, signed This Fire Tour poster, VIP-exclusive gift item and laminate, early entry into the venue, and advance tour merchandise shopping before doors.

"ERNEST Creates A Sound All His Own" (Pollstar), both as a decorated songwriter and as one of the genre's most promising rising artists. Claiming eight #1 hits to date as a writer, the 2X CMA Triple Play Award winner just released the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed debut album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), cleverly rebranding the collection FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses and doubling its track list, adding 13 fresh cuts where "the whole project melds traditional country with shades of sleek pop-country (Billboard).

Proving that "he's poised to have a huge year" (Country Living), ERNEST is nominated for two 2023 ACM Awards - New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, named a member of the 2023 Opry NextStage class, and is currently on the road as direct support on Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour.

THIS FIRE TOUR DATES

Oct. 18 - Oxford, Ohio - Brick Street Bar *+

Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Intersection *+

Oct. 20 - Rosemont, Ill. - Joe's Live *+

Oct. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon *+

Oct. 26 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Signal ^+

Oct. 27 - Oxford, Miss. - The Lyric ^+

Oct. 28 - Starkville, Miss. - Rick's Café ^+

Nov. 2 - Columbia, S.C. - The Senate ^+

Nov. 3 - Tampa, Fla. - Dallas Bull ^+

Nov. 4 - Fort Myers, Fla. - The Ranch ^+

Nov. 10 - Baton Rouge, La. - Texas Club ^+

Nov. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theater ^+

Nov. 16 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theater ^+

Nov. 18 - Greenville, S.C. - Blind Horse Saloon ^+

Nov. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium ^+



^ with Jake Worthington

* with John Morgan

+ with Cody Lohden

ABOUT ERNEST

Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is "The Charmer" (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City's on the rise artist/writers who is changing the status quo. A two-time 2023 ACM Award nominee, 2022 Variety Hitmaker, the chart-topping songwriter fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature, proving its mettle, and earning him eight #1 hits to date.

The eccentric free spirit and 2X CMA Triple Play Award winner just dropped the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), rebranding the collection FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, doubling its track list with 13 fresh cuts.

The March 2022-released original has been praised as one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of the year, showcasing the more classically country side of his craft. Nashville's "busiest - and most consistently successful - creative force" (The Tennessean) wrapped his first-ever sold-out headlining Sucker For Small Towns Tour this past fall. Continuing to put on a show that proves "ERNEST creates a sound all his own" (Pollstar), he delivers dynamic performances while on the road, now as direct support.

Image by Delaney Royer