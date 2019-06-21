Erik Stucky Premieres LIVING LIFE Single From Forthcoming Album

Experimental pop singer and songwriter Erik Stucky announces the release of his second single and lyric video, a catchy feel good song called "Living Life," from his forthcoming new album Good Vibrations due out later this summer.



"Summer is here, so I hope this song brings about the easy going feeling that we've all been waiting for," Stucky says. "This song had perfect timing. I wrote it a week before one of the album tracking sessions, and edited the lyrics the night before. It's always amazing to hear songs come to life in the studio, but to hear a song go from an idea to a fully produced track in less than twenty-four hours is a pretty wild experience."



The Montrose, Colorado-native, who relocated to Nashville in 2017, cites musical influences ranging from Lyle Lovett, to Paul Simon, to James Taylor. A pro with the mandolin and guitar, Stucky combines his passion for lyric writing, folk instrumentation, and big band arrangements as he seeks to break new creative ground in the burgeoning Nashville music scene.



"Living Life" follows the release of the album's title track in April, which world premiered via M Music & Musicians magazine at Mmusicmag.com. "Living Life" is also available to radio via AirplayDirect.com & PlayMPE on Monday, June 24.



"Life can get out of control and chaotic very quickly," said Stucky. "It's so easy to get caught up in the race that time whips on by, and one day you look up and realize that the relationships you have with good friends and family is where your time is best spent. This is a summertime song about getting together and celebrating being alive."



Erik Stucky On Tour:

APR 13 - Songs In The Park @ Marmion Park / Houston, Tex.

APR 13 - Bugle Boy / LaGrange, Tex.

APR 27 - Swallow Hill Music - Tuft Theatre / Denver, Colo.

MAY 01 - Cavalcade / Fruita, Colo.

MAY 03 - Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center / Cedaredge, Colo.

MAY 04 - Radio Room / Grand Junction, Colo.

MAY 05 - La Veta Mercantile / La Veta, Colo.

MAY 09 - The Sherbino / Ridgway, Colo.

JUN 23 - Mashup615 @ Alley Taps / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 17 - Lakeview Live / Chicago, Ill.

For the most updated tour schedule, please visit erikstucky.com/tour

Erik Stucky is an American singer-songwriter and performer from Montrose, Colorado, who now resides in Nashville. Active as a recording artist on the international scene since the release of his debut album in 2017, Erik has performed across the United States and Europe. Performing on the mandolin and guitar, Erik combines his passion for lyric writing, folk instrumentation, and big band arrangements as he seeks to break new creative ground in Nashville's popular music scene.





