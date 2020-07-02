Erich Mrak Unveils New Single 'Girls'

Toronto-based artist Erich Mrak is back with a new single 'Girls' on June 23rd. Praised for being the 'melodic Post Malone' by numerous influential blogs, Erich continues to push the limits of both the alternative pop and hip hop genres. Fusing elements from a variety of styles, he never loses his own unique expression and delivers his sound with infectious rhythm and relatable lines.

Listen to the song below!

'Girls' is the first single off his upcoming album 'Glimpse'. Speaking of the influences behind the single, Erich Mrak said: "The influences behind Girls lie somewhere between Post Malone, Tame Impala, and The 1975. With the guitar heavy production, processed vocals, and content derived from interpersonal relations. While the context of "Girls" centres around a recent heartbreak, the core message of the song lies in the supportive dynamic friendship plays in encouraging someone they can do better."

With the release of several singles throughout 2019, Erich Mrak has amassed over 400K streams across multiple platforms. He has also been named as 'one of the standout artists of the year' by various people in the music industry, encouraging Erich to challenge himself even harder since the start of the quarantine. He has been recording live performances in his living room, intending to release them between single releases over the next few months.

