Eric Sleeper Unveils Latest Track 'Killer Eyes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising grunge-rock artist Eric Sleeper has unveiled his new single “Killer Eyes.” Taking an early 2000s emo vibe with a tinge of the 90s, Sleeper lays out the willingness to engage in a toxic relationship and the inevitable destruction of one another, despite the repercussions.

"Killer Eyes" captures the complexities of human relationships, underscoring the intense and sometimes harmful power of attraction. "The song takes the idea of 'if looks could kill' to a literal level, but can also be viewed as a reflection of a past friendship or relationship and understanding when it is time to let go,” Eric Sleeper explains. “I think we have all met someone who knocked you off your feet, and I think the song could also be considered in that regard.” Infused with Sleeper's signature rock style, the track seamlessly combines an abundance of subgenres, captivating a range of listeners. "The song blends multiple genres, not purposefully, but because of my roots in listening to punk, alternative, and rock music as a kid. I am proud to be able to bring all of those out in this one in a sarcastic and funny storytelling fashion," Sleeper adds. There is something so captivating and thrilling about getting into something that you know is bad for you, and “Killer Eyes” encapsulates all of those feelings. From the flirtatious reel at the beginning of the track to the indulgence of pain that follows, Sleeper represents the fated harm behind risky relationships. The song was produced by Simon Ficken, who also contributed drums to the track, at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, NJ.

Eric Sleeper has been developing a love for music since his young years and has blossomed into a skilled lyricist and composer in the comfort of his home. Alternating life in New York and New Jersey, he leads with his explosive grunge motif. "Killer Eyes" showcases his exceptional ability to merge energetic riffs, powerful vocals, and engaging lyrics to create an anthemic sound that resonates with a wide audience. Enchanting many with his music, Sleeper continues to leave his mark on the world, gaining features in a range of esteemed publications, including Music Connection Magazine, and holding spots in a variety of playlists.

Comments