Enter Shikari Releases Russian Tour Documentary FURTHER EAST

Enter Shikari are excited to announce the release of their tour documentary "Further East", shot in March 2019 when the band returned to Russia as part of their extensive Stop The Clocks tour, which ran from Winter 2018 and has just concluded in the U.S.



The quartet undertook an eight-date tour of Russia across a two-week period venturing beyond the traditional Moscow / St Petersburg track covering vast distances including Nizhny Novgorod in the Volga region of the country and Krasnoyarsk in Siberia.

Filmed and edited by the band's tour photographer / videographer Tom Pullen, the documentary offers unprecedented candid insight into not just the Team Shikari touring circus, but also a country less often represented in our "traditional" rock 'n' roll stories.



From appearing on Russia's prestigious Evening Urgant TV show (the Russian equivalent to The Tonight Show or Graham Norton), to large venue headline shows in St Petersburg, Moscow and Ekaterinburg, to club shows and walking on frozen lakes in Irkutsk.



At a time when talk of Russia and its regime is so often tainted with negative connotation, we hope it serves as a timely reminder that the young people of the country are no different to those further west; with the simple desire to go out, check out a rock show, have fun and engage with the wider world.



"Further East" is available to stream now exclusively via Russian social network VK ('VKontakte'): https://www.entershikari.com/posts/further-east-russian-tour-documentary

Rob Rolfe (drums) said :

"We always look forward to playing Russia as the fans are always so fantastic. We had so much fun on this tour. It was wonderful to see old friends, and make new ones, in places like St Petersburg, Moscow and Ekaterinburg, and it was a great to have the chance to visit cities we've never been to before".



and Rou Reynolds (frontman / vocals) added :

"It was wonderful to visit new places in Russia and still receive such a warm welcome.

The shows were so exciting, and visiting places like Lake Baikal was exhilarating.

I hope our love of the country and it's people comes across in Tom's film, and of course we hope everyone enjoys it".

In February 2019, Enter Shikari released the 2xLP live album Take To The Skies; Live in Moscow. May 2017',recorded on the 10th anniversary tour of their debut album.



Enter Shikari are currently enjoying a period of downtime. However, their diary does contain a small handful of shows:

DEC 2019

5th - Croxton Bandroom - Melbourne, Australia

JUNE 2020

18-20th - Graspop Festival - Belgium, Europe.

JULY 2020

16th - Deichbrand Festival - Germany, Europe





Related Articles View More Music Stories