Energy Whores To Release Latest Track 'Den Of Sins' This Month

The track explores a story of a family enjoying a day at the fair, playful synths and pop-infused drumbeats echoing the scene.

Apr. 11, 2023  
New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, "Den of Sins" an indie-electronica take on the classic folk song, set for release on April 24th. The track explores a story of a family enjoying a day at the fair, playful synths and pop-infused drumbeats echoing the scene. A parallel plot unfolds in the lyrics as the music stays upbeat, the tale of a lone gunman building up his arsenal to get ready for a mass shooting at the same event. Hauntingly, the track concludes in classic Energy Whores auto tuned sounding vocals, "It's much too late to close the iron gate,/ When all the killers have escaped,/ You died for someone's evil thrill."

Taking inspiration from the classic protest music of Bob Dylan and the edgier work of Rage Against the Machine, Energy Whores has been referred to by press as "an electro-punk-pop band whose hypnotic beat isn't enough to distract from their lyrics' acidity" (Rock Cabeca). Conceived by singer/songwriter Carrie Schoenfeld and guitarist Attilo Valenti, the duo has combined their talents to shine a light on the alarming realities of many Americans as political tensions continue to grow. Previous releases have been featured in the likes of She Makes Music, Rough, Lost in the Manor, EDM Rekords, Illustrate Magazine, Plastic Mag, Eat This Rock, and Dope Cause We Said So.

Speaking about the meaning of "Den of Sins," Schoenfeld shares, "Gun laws must be changed to protect the innocent from being killed by assault rifles or any other gun that should not be in the hands of mentally disturbed or violent criminals." She continues, "This song means everything to me and I will not stop writing about it and protesting for better gun laws until children are safe in their schools and all people are safe out in public spaces." The track is entirely topical, as the United States picks up the pieces of yet another school shooting in Nashville, TN just last month. Energy Whores hopes to call for action with their blunt storytelling, giving those frustrated by the current state of the U.S. an outlet to dance along to with their pain.

Not only does Energy Whores push boundaries with their lyricism, their experimental sound is entirely unique. Described by Indie Rock as "avant-garde art rock," their genre is difficult to pin down. Elements of electro-indie, pop, disco, rock, and 80s synth pepper their tracks. They describe their music as, "designed to be meaningful while also pushing [the listener] to dance."

It is no surprise that Shoenfeld has taken on this project, a passionate call for action against the injustice she sees in the world displayed through an artistic lens. As a professional painter with featured works in La Mama Galleria, Montserrat Gallery and Hal Katzen, a scenic artist for The Met and SNL, an illustrative designer, a producer of numerous critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway Productions (The Invested, Spin Off), and director of the indie sci-fi comedy Asockalypse, she is consistently sharing her boundless creativity.



