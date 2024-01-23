Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate

The tour follows the success of their inaugural run with Hawthorne Heights last year. 

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate

Emo Orchestra has announced the Spring leg of their 2024 tour featuring special guests, Escape the Fate. Created by Ben and Kristen Mench-Thurlow, Emo Orchestra offers a one of a kind live experience bringing the emo hits of your youth back to the stage, with a touch of adult elegance. The tour follows the success of their inaugural run with Hawthorne Heights last year. 

Pairing the rock band's live performance with a full orchestra arrangement, the nostalgic show will be coming to a city by you. The nationwide run kicks off on April 17 in Cincinnati, with stops to follow in Boston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit: http://www.emo-orchestra.com/.

Made for emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra was designed to appeal to the genre's growing audience, from newer to OG fans alike, while keeping the root of the genre authentic and empowered. The occasion offers an amplified sensory experience in a way that has never been seen before, creating new memories for even the most seasoned concert goers. 

Escape The Fate will be performing their own hits as well as some of the most beloved emo anthems by My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory, Panic! At The Disco, and more accompanied by the Emo Orchestra. 

“We are so grateful to have been invited by EO to participate in this tour, we have been on the road almost 20 years now so to do something this different and special is very exciting for us as artists and we hope it's just as exciting for you. I can't wait to meet and perform with a full orchestra and not only play our songs but some classic personal favorites of mine from other artists, don't forget to dress fancy. Thank you, EO” – Craig Mabbitt / Escape the Fate 

There will be a VIP experience that includes a pre-show Q&A meet & greet with Escape The Fate and the conductor along with your own exclusive “This War Is Ours” sheet music signed by the band, an exclusive Emo Orchestra patch, commemorative laminate, can of Escape The Fate x Dead Sled Coffee cold brew and early access to the venue and merchandise. 

Emo Orchestra W/ Escape The Fate Tour Dates 

4/17/2024 Cincinnati, OH - Brady Center 

4/18/2024 Flint, MI - Capitol Theatre

4/19/2024 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic 

4/20/2024 Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center 

4/22/2024 Boston, MA - The Wilbur 

4/23/2024 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

4/25/2024 Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 

4/26/2024 Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre 

4/27/2024 Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts 

4/28/2024 Washington, DC - The Fillmore 

4/30/2024 Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

5/02/2024 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall 

5/03/2024 Clearwater, FL- Bilheimer Capitol Theater

5/04/2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

5/05/2024 Orlando, FL - Plaza Live 

5/07/2024 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre 

5/09/2024 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 

5/10/2024 Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

5/11/2024 Plano,TX - Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

5/12/2024 Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre  

5/16/2024 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre 

5/18/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre 

5/22/2024 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

5/24/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aline Garza Releases New Single Day One Photo
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'

For her first foray into the recording studio, she was able to bring along some impressive friends: “Day One” was produced by hitmaker Adam H. (who has worked with artists as diverse as Ray J, Ne-Yo, Elise Estrada, Def Leppard and Loverboy) and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Orlando Calzada (Lady Gaga, One Direction, Beyonce, Destiny's Child).

2
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album Write It Down Photo
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'

Ciara Grace arrives with her new project, 'Write It Down.' Check out the latest release from this talented artist. Written by Grace and co-produced alongside 2x GRAMMY Award-winning producer/engineer Glenn Barratt (Melody Gardot, Shirley Ceasar), Write It Down is highlighted by the stunning new single, “Lost Cause,” premiering everywhere Feb. 9.

3
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video With Emily Ratajkowski & Anok Yai Photo
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video With Emily Ratajkowski & Anok Yai

The 'I KNOW ?' video was co-directed by Travis Scott and celebrated director Dave Meyers, who has collaborated with the hip hop icon on previous acclaimed videos, such as 'SICKO MODE' and 'STOP TRYING TO BE GOD.' It co-stars Emily Ratajkowski in her first music video appearance in a decade, alongside Anok Yai and Travis himself.

4
Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs For Toronto And Brampton Shows Photo
Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs For Toronto And Brampton Shows

The shows will include songs from his a cappella group The Nylons, along with a few teasers focusing on his upcoming '2nd Great American Songbook” ( Alma / Universal Music Canada),  with tunes by Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Smokey Robinson featuring a top-notch band of Michael Shand on piano, bassist Russ Boswell and Amhed Mitchel on drums.

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
ALADDIN