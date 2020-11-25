Emily Lazar Nominated For Three 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Trailblazer Emily Lazar, who in 2018 became the first female mastering engineer to win the GRAMMY for Best Engineered Album Non-Classical for Beck's album Colors, has been nominated for three additional GRAMMY Awards for 2021.

The three nominations include recognition for her work in the Album of the Year category for Coldplay's Everyday Life, Haim's Women in Music Part III and Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3 (nominated with Chris Allgood who co-mastered the album with Lazar).

This brings the total number of GRAMMY nominations for Emily Lazar to eight. Previously Lazar garnered Album of the Year nominations for Foo Fighters Wasting Light and last year for Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride.

In her storied career Emily has mastered more than 4,000 albums in total by musical luminaries ranging from David Bowie to Wu Tang Clan and virtually everyone in between, breaking countless barriers along the way. Projects mastered by Lazar earned 11 GRAMMY Award nominations in all for 2021, including two for Little Big Town's Nightfall, which is nominated for Best Country Album and their single "Sugar Coat," which is nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.

Her recent work includes The Killers' Imploding Mirage and remastering projects for The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup and The Beatles' Abbey Road. She has also recently mastered projects for The Struts, Travis, Maggie Rogers, Alanis Morrisette, Jewel, Liz Phair, My Morning Jacket, Tegan and Sara, The Bird and The Bee, and many others.

Emily is the Founder and Chief Mastering Engineer of The Lodge, a world-renowned mastering, mixing and specialized recording facility. She is a Trustee of The Recording Academy and a member of the National Advocacy Committee. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Governors for the Recording Academy's New York Chapter where she was the Co-Chair of the NY Producers & Engineers Wing.



