EmiSunshine To Perform For Xavier University Music Series

The Xavier University Music Series in Cincinnati is moving forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a temporary halt to in-person concerts.

Since 1976, the series has brought acclaimed classical and jazz artists from around the world for live concerts in the Gallagher Student Center Theater, several times per year. Now the series is continuing as a YouTube livestream at no charge to the public, thanks to a grant from the Sarah Marvin Foundation for the Performing Arts and support from individual patrons.

"Music is more important than ever nowadays, and I am determined to keep the Xavier Music Series going with the same quality of guest artists as before," said series director Polina Bespalko. "Hopefully, we will be able to resume traditional concerts in person, in the future, after social distancing is no longer necessary."

On Thursday, March 11, the Xavier University Music Series will present EMISUNSHINE & THE RAIN: LIVE FROM THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. It will be the first time that the series has featured a country/Americana artist.

"We have always had a loyal group of supporters who came to our classical and jazz concerts, but since we are currently livestreaming, we wanted to cast a wider net and appeal to more people," Bespalko said. "As an Americana artist, EmiSunshine's music has some blues and jazz influences. She is amazing."

See EmiSunshine perform "Blue Skies" below!

Now 16 years old, EmiSunshine has been attracting national attention since age 9, with appearances on "Today," NBC's "Little Big Shots," the Grand Ole Opry, "WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour," "Song of the Mountains" and more. In 2018, the Tennessee native was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary "The King," for which she wrote and performed two original songs, "Danny Ray" and "Johnny June and Jesus." Her 2019 album "Family Wars" was critically acclaimed, and also that year she received the prestigious ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award. In 2020, she collaborated with funk-music legend Bootsy Collins on the song "Stars" to benefit the Recording Academy's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Although there will be no charge for her performance for the Xavier University Music Series, donations will be accepted for the Bootsy Collins Foundation, which supports a variety of causes: Madi's House, which helps people deal with addiction and mental health issues; the historic King Records restoration project; and the Grooveminte Girls, an organization combating bullying and helping young people overcome abuse.

EmiSunshine performs nationwide with her family band, The Rain, which consists of her father, Randall Hamilton (bass), brother Jonathan Hamilton (mandolin) and Uncle Bobby Hill (drums). She and her mother, songwriter Alisha Hamilton, are represented by Reynsong/Anthem Entertainment.

EmiSunshine & The Rain will perform on Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, streaming live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ZAPST06MPa4. More information can be found at xavier.edu/musicseries/sunshine.

Information about EmiSunshine is available at TheEmiSunshine.com.