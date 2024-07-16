Emerging Country Duo Willow Hill Release New Single 'Whiskey Or Wine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging country powerhouse duo Willow Hill releases "Whiskey or Wine," their newest single off their upcoming EP, "Better Together," releasing everywhere on July 30th.

In addition to the release of the new single, the duo has released the official music video filmed in the Virgin Islands by Island Media Co. You can watch the official music video here.

The release of the single follows the release of "I Still Drink About You," which received critical claim from All Country News praising their "willingness to embrace their unique sound and honest storytelling." The single also received placement on Fandom Daily, Music Row, Celeb Secrets Country, and Countrypolitan Magazine.

With multiple music ventures and being apart of a Rolling Stone "Band To Watch," the husband-wife duo Willow Hill, made up by Alexandra and CT Fields, have cemented themselves as one of Nashville's most unique and promising emerging duos. This distinct style has garnered a global fanbase and led to extensive touring, with up to 200 dates per year across the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, South America, Virgin Islands, and more.

Infusing feel-good energy, a bombastic live show, and heartfelt storytelling, Willow Hill has performed at major festivals like Summerfest, Rocklahoma, Sturgis, Warped Tour, and more, supporting artists such as Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Pat Benatar, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis, Brett Eldredge, to name a few..

