Emerging Artist Jesse Eplan Releases New Single 'Sunburst'

Attention Grabbing Hip Hop Performer/Producer Jesse Eplan has released his new single "Sunburst", available now on Spotify and all the major services.

Jesse Eplan is a passionate music producer and artist based out of Bellmore, Long Island. From a young age, Jesse's been deeply involved in the music scene, starting his journey at just 13 years old. Currently, Jesse owns and operates The Sound Lab, a cutting-edge recording studio where he has the privilege of working with some of the hottest and most talented musical artists from diverse genres.

Jesse's expertise spans across rap, trap, R&B, and pop, with numerous singles released under his own name. Jesse is capable of handling every aspect of music production - from writing and producing to mixing and mastering. Crafting beats is another one of his specialties. Jesse is proficient in industry-standard software like Logic and ProTools.

Jesse continues to be a dynamic force in the music industry. With a distinctive blend of lyrical prowess and infectious beats, Jesse has captivated audiences nationwide. Having released numerous singles and EPs, Jesse Eplan's discography is a testament to versatility and creativity. Each track is a journey through introspective storytelling, catchy hooks, and genre-defying production.

As a trailblazer in contemporary music, Jesse Eplan continues to push boundaries, evolve stylistically, and inspire listeners with each new release. Stay tuned as Jesse Eplan continues to redefine the sound of modern rap and pop music. Follow Jesse Eplan on social media and streaming platforms to join the journey and experience the next evolution in music.

With major influences ranging from artists like Future to Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and Travis Scott - Jesse Eplan has taken their flow, hooks, beat selection, and more into account when creating his own music. Jesse's latest efforts show a real maturity in songwriting. Take note of his unique approach to the sonic production and attention to the smallest details coupled with a genius level creativity in the world of beat creation. A New York native, Jesse broke major ground with the release of his first two major LP's recorded while at the University of Tampa "Trap Harmony" and "Purple Wave", and the Trap and Hip-Hop world took MAJOR notice of the rising young star through his collaborations with like minded artists like Famous Dex (A$AP Rocky, Lil Pump) and Kontraversy (Grafh, LouGotCash). After blazing into high gear last fall with "Player" and "Bakwoods", it's safe to say that the five tool Hip-hop/R&B Songwriter and Performer has proven he is ready to take the next step in his career.

