Emerging Artist Caleb Seth Honors Homegrown Roots In 'West Tennessee'

Making a splash within the country genre, singer-songwriter Caleb Seth has released a new single "West Tennessee," available everywhere now.

LISTEN to "West Tennessee" here.

"I had never heard anyone write a song about West Tennessee. I wanted to show appreciation for my home West Tennessee and wrote my debut song into country music," tells Caleb.

Throughout Caleb's songs, you can hear R&B influences of Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson which tie the country feel of songs of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. With such a wide-ranging musical taste, Caleb's steady release schedule is sure to introduce him into the country music realm quickly.

In March 2022, Caleb begin doing live streams on TikTok, which grew his account at a rapid speed with now over 60k followers. Recently, Caleb signed with Grey Area Music to kickstart his career within the country realm.

As a singer-songwriter, Caleb combines honest lyricism of country greats, with a captivating and timeless, soulful voice. Adopted at age 7, Caleb grew up on different styles of music including pop, rock, country, and R&B. His love for music grew in his new home as he started playing music at age 12.

You can learn more about Caleb Seth by connecting with him on Instagram and TikTok.