Emeli Sandé Releases New Album 'Let's Say for Instance'

Today, internationally-renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has shared her new album 'Let's Say For Instance,' available to stream and download now via Chrysalis Records.

Featuring writing and production by Emeli, alongside collaborations with F A L L E N, Naughty Boy, Booker T, Ollie Green, Henri Davies, and others, the album marks her first release on an independent label, and a brand-new era of Emeli's expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves.

The sixteen-track album includes previously released singles 'There Isn't Much', 'Brighter Days', 'Look What You've Done' 'Family', as well as current focus single 'Ready To Love.'

Along with the release of the album, Emeli is sharing the official music video for the album's focus track, 'Ready To Love.' Released earlier this week, the 'Ready To Love' video was directed by Fin Frew and filmed on-location in Paris.

Making the most of her home studio during lockdown, 'Let's Say For Instance' sees Emeli opening herself up to a wealth of sonic possibilities, exploring new territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more. Thematically, inspiration on the album took many forms: from falling madly in love on 'July 25th' and 'September 8th', to encouraging self confidence on 'Yes You Can', describing the lyrics as "the light at the end of the tunnel" digging deeper beyond the often simplified portrayal of mental health and depression, to 'Another One', on the conversation of race equality.

With full creative control, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a musician, songwriter, producer and vocalist in new, versatile ways. In her words: "'an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal".

Speaking of the new album, Emeli shares: "For me to be in the space I'm in now, I couldn't have rushed. Of course, three years ago, I would have loved to have been in this place; in love, making music that I love. But you just can't do it until you're ready, and the world is ready and the circumstances are in place."

"I am so thrilled that my fourth album 'Let's Say For Instance' is out today. It is an ode to resilience, rebirth and renewal. Although I am exploring new sounds, I believe that my lyrical and melodic signature will still be felt, especially by those who have followed me closely throughout all these years. I hope the freedom I have found within my spirit and voice will be heard and shared through this album."

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Emeli shared: "I'm so proud of this album and can't wait to release it. I've felt free to express myself more naturally both lyrically and musically in this album and my wish is that it will be an uplifting experience for each listener and that they will get to know me on a much deeper level."

Emeli Sandé is one of Britain's most successful living songwriters. Her debut album Our Version of Events, which sold over 5.4 million copies to date, was the biggest selling album in the UK of 2012 and the second biggest selling of 2013, and is certified platinum eight times in the UK and Ireland.

Emeli followed it with critically acclaimed Long Live The Angels in 2016, the Kingdom Coming EP in 2017 and Real Life which hit the top 10 in 2019. With 19 million singles sold including 3 x UK No. 1 singles, 6 million albums and four BRIT awards (including Best Female twice), Emeli received an MBE for Services to Music in 2018 and in July 2019 she became the University of Sunderland's Chancellor.

In between her own records, she has recently collaborated with UK rap and grime giants, including Bugzy Malone's 'Welcome to the Hood' and Ghett's 'Sonya', featured on his Mercury Prize-nominated record Conflict of Interest. Other collaborations that span Emeli's career include Kendrick Lamar, Giggs, Loski, Wretch 32, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Jools Holland, Nile Rodgers and many more.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: