Elvis Perkins To Release New Album 'Creation Myths'

The album will be released on October 2.

Elvis Perkins will release a new album, Creation Myths, on October 2 via MIR/Petaluma Records. He has shared "See Monkey," "See Through," and "Half Life" and the album's closer "Anonymous" which landed on NPR's "New Music Friday" playlist and Uproxx's "Best New Music This Week" list.

Creation Myths, produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Guster, Benjamin Booke), will mark the first album Perkins has released since his soundtrack to the 2017's The Blackcoat's Daughter, a film directed by his brother, Osgood. The forthcoming LP makes subtle nods to Americana and spooky, blissed-out folk, but never lights for too long on any one spot. If there is a lyrical or thematic through-line to Creation Myths, it might simply be a longing for connection, be it romantic or spiritual. He notes, "Sometimes you do the best things when you don't know what you're doing yet. I called this record Creation Myths because, in a way, I really don't know how these songs came into being. So they are the explanation of themselves."

Perkins has a long and storied career as a maker of songs, releasing several celebrated albums since his appearing with his critically acclaimed 2007 debut, Ash Wednesday (XL Recordings). At the time he toured extensively with his Elvis Perkins In Dearland band and in 2009 they released both the Billboard charting Elvis Perkins In Dearland LP, and the Doomsday EP, both via XL. In 2015 Elvis released I Aubade via MIR.

In recent years Elvis has made two film scores: I Am the Pretty Thing the Lives in the House (Netflix, '16) and The Blackcoat's Daughter (A24 '17). A soundtrack album for the latter was released via Death Waltz Recording Co. in 2017. His single, "There Go the Nightmericans" ('17), with the help of Revolutions Per Minute directs all proceeds to The Emergent Fund which supports communities most threatened by Trump administration policy.

Until Covid hit the world, Elvis was in a Beth Morrison Productions theater piece, HOME, the brainchild of his old friend, Geoff Sobelle (Object Lesson), for which he provided live original music. HOME world premiered at Philly Fringe Arts in 2017 and had been scheduled to tour internationally through 2021.

