Elvis' Golf Cart Among Artifacts To Be Featured In Upcoming 'Auction at Graceland'

Collectors and Elvis fans from around the world will have the opportunity to own a piece of music history at the "Auction at Graceland." Highlights of the rare Elvis Presley™ artifacts to be included in the upcoming auction were announced today along with registration information and catalog ordering details. The auction will be held during Elvis' 85th birthday celebration at Graceland® on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. CST/12:00 p.m. EST in the 464-seat state-of-the-art theater in The Guest House at Graceland, and online at GracelandAuctions.com.

The auction features artifacts from Elvis' personal and professional life including his golf cart, clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items The 288 artifacts are from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis, gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis and created to promote the king and his career. In addition to the artifacts, several "Graceland Experiences" will be auctioned with the proceeds benefitting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

All artifacts have been thoroughly researched and certified by Graceland Authenticated and will be offered from third-party collectors. None of the items included in the auction will come from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale. Every lot in this auction is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Graceland Authenticated.

The official print catalog for the auction, featuring over 200 pages of full-color images and detailed descriptions for all auction items is available for order. This exclusive catalog offers an up-close look at these special pieces of Elvis history and is a collector's item. The auction catalog is available at the Graceland Official Online Store as a pre-order item.



Select artifacts will be on display at the Elvis Presley's Memphis™ exhibit complex at Graceland now through January 6th during opening hours and on January 7th in the Rock conference room at The Guest House at Graceland.

Among the 288 items to be included in the January 8 auction, notable items include:

To view the entire auction and bid, click here.

For more information about how to submit items for consideration for authentication services by Graceland Authenticated and inclusion in future Graceland Authenticated auctions, auction fees and other details visit http://auction.graceland.com/.





