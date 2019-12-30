Elvis' Golf Cart Among Artifacts To Be Featured In Upcoming 'Auction at Graceland'
Collectors and Elvis fans from around the world will have the opportunity to own a piece of music history at the "Auction at Graceland." Highlights of the rare Elvis Presley™ artifacts to be included in the upcoming auction were announced today along with registration information and catalog ordering details. The auction will be held during Elvis' 85th birthday celebration at Graceland® on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. CST/12:00 p.m. EST in the 464-seat state-of-the-art theater in The Guest House at Graceland, and online at GracelandAuctions.com.
The auction features artifacts from Elvis' personal and professional life including his golf cart, clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items The 288 artifacts are from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis, gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis and created to promote the king and his career. In addition to the artifacts, several "Graceland Experiences" will be auctioned with the proceeds benefitting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.
All artifacts have been thoroughly researched and certified by Graceland Authenticated and will be offered from third-party collectors. None of the items included in the auction will come from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale. Every lot in this auction is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Graceland Authenticated.
The official print catalog for the auction, featuring over 200 pages of full-color images and detailed descriptions for all auction items is available for order. This exclusive catalog offers an up-close look at these special pieces of Elvis history and is a collector's item. The auction catalog is available at the Graceland Official Online Store as a pre-order item.
Select artifacts will be on display at the Elvis Presley's Memphis™ exhibit complex at Graceland now through January 6th during opening hours and on January 7th in the Rock conference room at The Guest House at Graceland.
Among the 288 items to be included in the January 8 auction, notable items include:
- Elvis Presley Owned and Used Harley-Davidson Golf Cart - Emanating from Graceland! - Estimate: $60,000-$70,000
- Lamar Fike's Gold and Diamond-Studded TCB Necklace Given to Him from Elvis Presley - Estimate $30,000-$50,000
- 1950s Elvis Presley Owned and Worn Alpaca Vest Gifted to Texas DJ and Dear Personal Friend Eddie Fadal - Emanating from the Fadal Family! - Estimate $10,000-$15,000
- 1971 Mathey-Tissot Custom-Made Watch with "ELVIS PRESLEY" on the Bezel - Gifted by Elvis to Memphis Mafia Member Lamar Fike to Commemorate Elvis' "Ten Outstanding Young Men of America" Award - Estimate $10,000-$15,000
- Elvis Presley Owned 18kt Gold and Diamond Ring Gifted to Dear Friend Janelle McComb - 39 Diamonds - Estimate $10,000-$15,000
- 1956 RCA "Green Felt" Award to Colonel Tom Parker for Making Elvis Presley's "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You" A Million Seller - One of the Earliest RCA Awards to Col. Parker - Estimate $8,000-$12,000
- 1970s Elvis Presley's IC Costume Brown Paisley Shirt Gifted to Ed Hill - Former Mike Moon Collection - Estimate $8,000-$10,000
- 1954 Sun Records 209 Unplayed "File Copy" 45 Single of Elvis Presley's "That's All Right" - From Sun Records Promotions Manager Cecil Scaife - Estimate $5,000-$7,000
- 1957 Elvis Presley Enterprises Elvis Presley Doll in Rare Original Shipping Box - Estimate $5,000-$7,000
- Elvis Presley Owned and Worn Blue "Ron Postal" Turtleneck Sweater - Estimate $3,000-$5,000
To view the entire auction and bid, click here.
For more information about how to submit items for consideration for authentication services by Graceland Authenticated and inclusion in future Graceland Authenticated auctions, auction fees and other details visit http://auction.graceland.com/.