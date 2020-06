Elvin Bishop Joins Shirley King On A Brand New Single

Word has already begun to spread all over the world that Blues royal, Shirley King, daughter of legend B.B. King, is about to release a new album that features an amazing cast of blues musicians. Anticipation for Blues For A King, the forthcoming album, is riding high, and now eager fans are about to get their first taste of what's to come with the release of "I Did You Wrong." One of the album's smokin' hot original tunes, "I Did You Wrong" features none other than Rock Hall Of Famer, Blues Hall Of Famer and founding member of the iconic Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Elvin Bishop! Together, Bishop and King create a quintessential blues ballad, kicking off with Bishop's ultra sleek guitar that blends perfectly into King's powerful vocals. For blues purists, it doesn't get any better!