Elton John Launches 'Classic Concert' Series on YouTube for Coronavirus Relief

Elton John has announced that he will launch"Elton John: Classic Concert Series," a weekly archival concert footage series on his Official YouTube Channel.

Watch a teaser trailer below!

The Elton John: Classic Concert Series is running in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 37 million people living with HIV around the world and we cannot lose the gains we've made to end the AIDS epidemic during this time. To find out more, visit www.ejaf.org

The series begins on Friday (July 3), at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT exclusively on YouTube with "Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh" from 1976.

Elton John says: "My Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities. We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation's urgent COVID response."

