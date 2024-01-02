Elton John & Brandi Carlile Might Release a Joint Album

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have reportedly recorded a joint album.

The Who’s Pete Townshend, who is a longtime friend of John's, told Clash that the pair recorded the album in two weeks, teasing that it's a new highlight for both of their careers.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to L.A. to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done," he says in the interview.

John recently teased a new album at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Variety reports. The Lion King composer shared that he and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin's, new album “is going to surprise the s out of you.”

Carlile recently joined John onstage during his final U.S. tour date, performing a duet of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in 2021.

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process.

Its lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has also collaborated with Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.