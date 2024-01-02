Elton John & Brandi Carlile Might Release a Joint Album

Carlile recently joined John onstage during his final U.S. tour date, performing a duet of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in 2021.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Mildly Wild About WILD ABOUT YOU
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 3 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter
Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFE Photo 4 Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist

Elton John & Brandi Carlile Might Release a Joint Album

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have reportedly recorded a joint album.

The Who’s Pete Townshend, who is a longtime friend of John's, told Clash that the pair recorded the album in two weeks, teasing that it's a new highlight for both of their careers.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to L.A. to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done," he says in the interview.

John recently teased a new album at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Variety reports. The Lion King composer shared that he and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin's, new album “is going to surprise the s out of you.” 

Carlile recently joined John onstage during his final U.S. tour date, performing a duet of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in 2021.

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process.

Its lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

About Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days. 

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has also collaborated with Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Leanne Pearson Releases Heartfelt Ode To Love And Marriage In I Do Again Photo
Leanne Pearson Releases Heartfelt Ode To Love And Marriage In 'I Do Again'

Leanne Pearson Releases Heartfelt Ode to Love and Marriage In 'I Do Again'. Winnipeg/Nashville-based songwriter Leanne Pearson delivers a fresh and personal tribute to marriage and love in her latest single.

2
Phish Wrap Annual NYE Run With Gamehendge Performance at MSG Photo
Phish Wrap Annual NYE Run With 'Gamehendge' Performance at MSG

Phish made history last night at New York City's Madison Square Garden with a very special three-set concert culminating their sold-out New Year's Eve run at the World's Most Famous Arena. This year, fans were treated to a spectacular theatrical presentation of Gamehendge for the first time in nearly 30 years.

3
UMI Unveils Wherever U R With V of BTS Photo
UMI Unveils 'Wherever U R' With V of BTS

Visionary R&B singer-songwriter UMI releases “wherever u r” – a special new track before the end of the year featuring V of 21st century icons BTS. Comforting and vibrant, “wherever u r” is a heartfelt song where the two trade verses about loving someone from a distance.

4
UMI Unveils “Wherever U R” Featuring V of BTS Photo
UMI Unveils “Wherever U R” Featuring V of BTS

Visionary R&B singer-songwriter UMI has released “wherever u r” – a special new track before the end of the year featuring V of 21st century icons BTS.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & MoreWhat to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Close To Monday Tap DJ Slevin For Darkwave Electro Remix of 'Religion'Close To Monday Tap DJ Slevin For Darkwave Electro Remix of 'Religion'
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak PeekVideo: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Videos

Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SWEENEY TODD