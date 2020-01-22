Elohim To Headline 'The Group Therapy Tour' Kicking Off On Feb. 21st

L.A.-based singer, songwriter, producer and vocalist Elohim will be embarking on her full headlining U.S. tour, "The Group Therapy? Tour" in February 2020. Joined by Alternative-Pop duo Bahari and artist Mehro, the tour kicks off on February 21st, 2020 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY.

Elohim is a true artist's artist. A skilled producer, vocalist, songwriter and classically-trained pianist, Elohim crafts intricately-produced songs that curiously explore the beauty of human connection.

With musical styles that span from inventive electronic and indie alternative to unabashed pop, Elohim's stunning live shows are set against a backdrop of breathtaking visuals that create an extrasensory experience that will leave you wanting more.

Elohim released her first body of work in 2016, which was followed by a number of singles, collaborations (Louis The Child, Skrillex, Marshmello) and her debut self- titled album in 2018, which includes singles "Sleepy Eyes" "Half Love" and "Hallucinating."

Her newest project Braindead was released in May, 2019, with music and subject matter that deals heavily with the themes of mental illness. Elohim donated proceeds from the sales of the EP to mental health initiatives in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month and has also gotten involved with the JED Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults.

Elohim will be releasing a new single in February 2020.

Listen to "braindead" below.

ELOHIM GROUP THERAPY 2020 TOUR DATES

Feb 21 Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

Feb 22 MilkBoy Arthouse - College Park, MD

Feb 25 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Feb 28 EDC Mexico - Mexico City, Mexico

Feb 29 Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

Mar 03 The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Mar 05 Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

Mar 06 The Shelter - Detroit, MI

Mar 08 Okeechobee Festival - Okeechobee, FL

Mar 10 House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

Mar 11 Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

Mar 12 The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Mar 13 Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

Mar 14 Piggy Bank - Minneapolis, MN

Mar 17 Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

Mar 19 Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 20 House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

Mar 21 The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 26 Constellation Room - Orange County, CA

Mar 27 The Catalyst Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA

Mar 28 August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Apr 01 Wow Hall - Eugene, OR

Apr 02 Holocene - Portland, OR

Apr 03 Neumos - Seattle, WA

Apr 04 Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, Canada





