Ellora Management and Ubuntu Management Group Announce the Creation of a Formal Collaborative Partnership

Ellora Management Inc, a division of Ellora Designs LLC, is a Lakeville, Connecticut-based company which provides diversified music and related services to jazz artists. It is owned and managed by Laura Hess-Hay, who has considerable talent management experience. Its roster includes Ahmad Jamal, Hiromi and Marialy Pacheco.



Ubuntu Management Group Ltd is a London-based company that provides diversified music services which includes consulting, talent management and recorded music through its record label, Ubuntu Music. It is owned and managed by Martin Hummel, who has a considerable track record in advertising, marketing and communications across a broad spectrum of businesses throughout the world. Artists who have appeared on its album releases include Alina Bzhezhinska, Andrew McCormack, Camilla George, Chet Baker, Darius Brubeck, Eric Alexander, Harold Mabern, Jay Phelps, Laurence Hobgood and Seamus Blake.



These two businesses first came together in 2019 through the shared mutual interest in a young Turkish pianist, Hakan Başar. Ellora manages Başar while Ubuntu released his debut album that same year.



The success of this initial encounter led to the decision to work together with Boston-based Japanese pianist, Yoko Miwa. Again, Ellora manages Miwa while Ubuntu will be releasing her next album on its label later this year.



Collaborations with additional artists have been identified and will be announced, shortly.



The essence of the relationship between these two parties resides in leveraging Ellora's considerable management track record and its booking agent infrastructure along with Ubuntu's business/marketing management experience and its highly successful Ubuntu Music record label.



Speaking on behalf of Ellora Management, President Laura Hess-Hay said,

"Martin Hummel and I came together like a tornado having like minds on absolutely everything we were seeking for our mutual artist, Hakan Bazar. As our talks continued and we evolved sharing our views about how we worked and what we intended to achieve in our lives musically, it quickly became apparent that we were like mirrors of the other.



My family is my priority and this includes my music family as well. Martin's priorities are absolutely the same. It quickly became apparent that together we could accomplish more for our upcoming family of new artists. Look out for some wonderful happenings in the near future!"



Martin Hummel, Director of Ubuntu Management Group elaborated further, saying, "This partnership seemed destined to happen. Laura Hess-Hay and I share the same ethos, values and passion for what we do and for the artists we represent. We have complimentary skills and geographic breadth. We've thoroughly enjoyed working together and independently came to the view that we should formalise the relationship. We have some very exciting plans ahead and firmly believe that the combined forces of our two businesses will continue to make a significant difference to our artists."

