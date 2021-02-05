Ellise Shares New Single 'Bubblegum Brain'

"Bubblegum Brain," the new song from alternative pop star Ellise, is out today with an accompanying music video featuring drag superstar Shea Couleé, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5; check it out here and watch the video below.

The track is the first from Ellise's upcoming debut album, out later this spring, and her first as a signee of EMPIRE and SALXCO management.

"'Bubblegum Brain' probably has some of my favorite lyrics I've ever written," says Ellise. "Sometimes I can go through something and the only thing I want to do is make a song about it. But other times, when things really mess me up, I need a while to process it. Once I feel like I'm out of the moment and I can see it for what it really was, I can write about it in a song and make it make sense to myself. 'Bubblegum Brain' is closure in that regard."

Bay Area-born Ellise is attracted to pop music's ability to access the dark sides of the human experience. "Bubblegum Brain," with its perfect bubblegum pop sound and opening lyrics about personal disaster and feeling like "everything's on fire," is the most recent entry in a catalogue that includes two Halloween EPs: 2018's Can You Keep a Secret? and 2019's Under My Bed. "911" from her debut EP attracted significant attention upon release, and Ellise has only continued to build her following since then, with over 100 million total streams across platforms to date.

Listen here: